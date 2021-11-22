ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

IFF Expands Manufacturing in Indonesia

By Kira Haslett
perfumerflavorist.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIFF has announced the extension of its flavors manufacturing facility in Karawang, Indonesia, with an investment of $87 million. The facility is IFF’s largest manufacturing plant in Great Asia, and first started operations in 2015 to address the fast-growing demand for flavor technology in the region. It houses full manufacturing capabilities,...

www.perfumerflavorist.com

Comments / 0

Related
perfumerflavorist.com

T. Hasegawa USA, Inc. Expands Manufacturing Facility in California

T. Hasegawa USA has announced plans to open a 60,000-square-foot facility in Rancho Cucamonga, California in March 2022 to expand the company’s capabilities in sweet flavor production and technology. Operations from corporate headquarters in Cerritos, California will continue, and current manufacturing will shift from its southern California facility in Corona...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spartanburg.com

BMW Manufacturing to Expand Plant Logistics Operations; $100 Million Investment Expected

BMW Manufacturing will expand its logistics operations to a new building being developed across Interstate 85 from Plant Spartanburg. The facility, located off Freeman Farm Road, is being constructed by Becknell Industrial. Total investment in the project is approximately $100 million. When completed, the new logistics center will be nearly one million square feet in size with an opportunity for future expansion.
SPARTANBURG, SC
mobileworldlive.com

Indonesia smartphone shipments drop in Q3

Indonesian smartphone shipments declined 6 per cent year-on-year in Q3 due to higher Covid-19 (coronvirus) cases and an the impact of an ongoing global component shortage, Counterpoint Research reported. As local mobile operators introduce 5G services in some cities, demand for compatible handsets is climbing, accounting for 14 per cent...
TECHNOLOGY
jack1065.com

Indonesia prepares regulation to help fund mangrove restoration

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia is preparing regulation to help finance a programme of mangrove restoration work from sources outside of the state budget, as part of its carbon-neutrality efforts, a senior government official told Reuters on Friday. Indonesia launched a mangrove rehabilitation programme in March, aiming to restore 600,000 hectares...
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iff#Manufacturing Plant#Linkedin#Iff S Nourish Division
investing.com

Indonesia introduces carbon trading policy to reduce emission

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia has introduced new rules on carbon trading to set up a market mechanism to help achieve the country's greenhouse gas reduction targets by 2030, according to a copy of the regulation seen by Reuters. President Joko Widodo signed the regulation, called "the Economic Value of Carbon"...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
perfumerflavorist.com

Unilever Sells Tea Business to CVC Capital Partners Fund VIII

Unilever has announced an agreement to sell its global tea business, ekaterra, to CVC Capital Partners Fund VIII for €4.5 billion on a cash-free, debt-free basis. ekaterra holds a portfolio of 34 brands, including Lipton, PG tips, Pukka, T2 and TAZO. The business generated revenues of around €2 billion in 2020.
BUSINESS
Union Leader

Colebrook manufacturer needs workers, housing as it expands production

COLEBROOK — Like many other businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, American Performance Polymers has encountered problems with its supply chain. But the biggest challenge for the maker of nitrile rubber gloves remains a shortage of workers and housing for them as the company nears the completion of a major expansion.
COLEBROOK, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Singapore
Country
China
perfumerflavorist.com

ADM x Asia Sustainable Foods Platform Sign Joint Venture for Microbial-based Alternative Protein

ADM and Asia Sustainable Foods Platform, a company wholly owned by Temasek and focused on accelerating the commercialization of sustainable foods in Asia, have announced that they have signed an agreement. The 50-50 joint venture is designed to provide technology development and precision fermentation for companies serving the growing consumer demand for a wide variety of bio-based products, including alternative protein, in Singapore and the wider Asia-Pacific region.
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Richard Osman: Why visiting China has changed my view of the world

Visiting China didn’t just change the way I look at China – it changed the way I look at the whole world. My daughter has been studying out there, so I’ve visited three or four times in the past five years. It’s an extraordinary country in every way, but what has really blown my mind is the fact that they like my Thursday Murder Club novels over there.
CHINA
24/7 Wall St.

This Car Brand Has the Worst Dealers in America

Car sales began to explode this year, but there are many challenges — mostly lack of inventory due to a shortage of chips used in cars. Despite the challenges, satisfaction with the sales experience at the dealership is unchanged from last year, according to J.D. Power. Not all dealers perform well, however, and the brand […]
ECONOMY
d1softballnews.com

Japan, collapse of covid cases “Blame the mutations” / Study “Virus killed itself”

In Japan, covid is self-extinguishing, practically eliminating by itself. To support this hypothesis, quite interesting and suggestive, and at the same time fascinating, is a group of researchers from the National Institute of Genetics and the University of Niigata, according to which the constant mutations would have effectively killed the covid. Mauro Minelli, immunologist and responsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine, commented to the microphones of the Huffington Post: “The hypothesis of the Japanese research brings out for the first time the weaknesses of Covid-19: the virus that we thought invulnerable, by dint of mutation, he got entangled in his own evolutionary mutations, with the result of freezing himself. It is a precedent to be taken into consideration, also for the purposes of scientific research and immunoprophylaxis “.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

China’s New Space Nuclear Reactor Might Be 100 Times More Powerful Than NASA’s

China's space program has completed a prototype design for a powerful nuclear reactor, a report from the South China Morning Post reveals. The country's space program is building the device to keep up with other space agencies that have also drawn plans to go nuclear, such as NASA, which recently made a call for private firms to develop a nuclear fission system to power missions on the Moon within 10 years.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy