One of the biggest surprises in Marvel’s Eternals came in the first post-credit scene when Harry Styles, a former One Direction member, was introduced as a brand new hero. Styles’ character, Eros (also known as Starfox), visited the Eternals, offering to help search for the others who were taken by Arishem the Judge. He was introduced by Pip the Troll (voiced by Patton Oswalt) who introduced Eros as “Royal Prince of Titan, brother of Thanos, the Knave of Hearts, defeater of Black Roger, the great adventurer, Starfox.” Since time has passed since the debut of Eternals, Marvel has shared a character poster, showing Harry Styles as Eros in all his glory.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO