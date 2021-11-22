ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Monday crash sends man to the hospital

sandhillssentinel.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA crash that sent a man to the hospital was called in just before 12:30 p.m. Monday. The pickup truck was traveling toward Highway 15-501 in the 800 block of Doubs Chapel Road outside of Carthage. The truck crossed the centerline and went off...

sandhillssentinel.com

Comments / 0

cleveland19.com

4-car rollover crash sends 4 to hospital on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people, including a 1-year-old child, were taken to hospitals Saturday evening after a four-vehicle rollover crash on Cleveland’s East Side. The crash occurred after 6 p.m. near the intersection of East 152nd Street and Waterloo Road. Two vehicles collided in the intersection after one T-boned...
CLEVELAND, OH
KATU.com

1 pedestrian identified in bus crash that hospitalized Newport man, boy

NEWPORT, Ore. — Newport police have released the identity of one of the pedestrians who was struck by a transit bus on Highway 101 earlier this week. Jordan Harris was first taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to a Portland-area hospital for his injuries after he and a boy were hit near milepost 137 Wednesday morning. Authorities did not provide an update on the 24-year-old man's medical condition.
NEWPORT, OR
phelpscountyfocus.com

Crocker man killed in Monday Pulaski County crash

A Crocker man lost his life Monday resulting from a one-vehicle crash that occurred in Pulaski County on Highway 17 three miles north of Crocker, according to an online report of Troop I of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Ronald V. Walker, 77, was declared deceased at 6:18 p.m. Monday...
MISSOURI STATE
WJAC TV

Richland man died at hospital following Cambria County crash, coroner says

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Officials say a Richland man has died following a Cambria County crash Sunday. Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees says 60-year-old Daniel Radack died in Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s emergency room late Tuesday afternoon. Investigators say the crash happened on Theatre Drive near Tank Drive when...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
wlds.com

Truck Collision Sends Rushville Man to Hospital

A Rushville man was sent to an area hospital after two trucks collided in rural Schuyler County yesterday morning. Illinois State Police District 20 reports that a 1988 Kenworth Straight Truck driven by 52 year old Christopher D. Klitz of Rushville was northbound on Illinois Route 100, just south of Frederick in rural Schuyler County. A 2019 Freightliner Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer driven by 39 year old Kevin J. Searle of East Peoria was traveling directly behind. Klitz slowed his vehicle to turn right into the ADM Grain Elevator. Searle failed to reduce speed and struck the rear of Klitz’s truck. Both units overturned.
ILLINOIS STATE
Big Country 96.9

Three-Vehicle Crash in Mapleton Sends Two People to Hospital

Maine State Police say two people were taken to the hospital Monday afternoon following a three-vehicle crash on the Mapleton Road near the Mapleton-Presque Isle line. Police and emergency responders were called to the crash at around 1:00 p.m., according to a news release from Corporal Nicolas Casavant. It had been snowing for several hours and the road surface was slippery.
ACCIDENTS
95.7 KEZJ

Double Motorcycle Crash in Twin Falls Sends Three to Hospital

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Three people were hospitalized Friday evening when two motorcycles crashed in Twin Falls. According to Idaho State Police, a 38-year-old Twin Falls man on an orange Harley Davidson was first sent to a local hospital and then later flown by air ambulance out of the area. A 47-year-old Twin Falls man on a black Harley Davidson was flown from the scene to an area hospital while a 38-year-old passenger, also from Twin Falls, on the same motorcycle was taken by ambulance. ISP said both motorcycles were headed south on Washington Street when the driver of the orange Harley tried to make a left turn and was hit by the black Harley. ISP said no one had been wearing helmets. The crash blocked the street for about two hours.
IDAHO STATE
siouxlandproud.com

Crash near Matlock sends 2 to hospital, causes thousands in damages

MATLOCK, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a crash on Saturday in which both drivers needed treatment for their injuries. Ashely Swets, 27, of Hull, was driving a Dodge Grand Caravan west on 280 Street, and Gabriela Ahuatzi, 33, of Le Mars, was driving a Subaru Outback north on Lily Avenue.
MATLOCK, IA
FOX 17 News West Michigan

1 man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash

One man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by another car that lost control on the highway due to slippery roads. The man lost control of the car and went into the ditch on I-196 near mile marker 31 around 10:15 Friday night. That man was standing outside of his car when another driver who also lost control on the slippery roads struck him.
ACCIDENTS
The Free Press - TFP

33-Year-Old Davenport Man Killed In Polk County Crash Monday

POLK COUNTY, FL. – A 33-year-old Davenport man was killed early Monday in a crash that happened around 4:30 am, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a tractor-trailer was traveling southbound on US-27 and had stopped for a red traffic signal at the intersection of Sanders Road. The Davenport...
1470 WMBD

Peoria County crash claims man’s life Monday night

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — A Glasford man is dead following a crash southwest of Hanna City Monday night. The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office responded to Eden and Smithville Roads just after 8:30 for a single-vehicle accident. The driver — identified by Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood as Daniel DeFrance, 58...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
WSAZ

Kanawha County crash sends one to the hospital; roadway reopen

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sissonville Drive is back open Wednesday evening after a three-vehicle crash, including a side-by-side, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said. Deputies say a rear-end collision between a car and a van sent the car into the other lane and into the side-by-side, which rolled over.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man hospitalized after Boone County crash on Thanksgiving night

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Huntsville man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing his truck on Route UU in Boone County on Thursday night. According to a crash report, it happened at eastbound I-70 around 8:20 p.m. Troopers said 68-year-old Robert Walker failed to stop at a stop sign, went through The post Man hospitalized after Boone County crash on Thanksgiving night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
theperrychief.com

Authorities identify Perry man killed in Monday’s crash on Highway 141

Faustino Mendez Castro, a 47-year-old man from Perry, was killed in a vehicular crash in Grimes on Monday. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to an accident at the intersection of Highway 141 and NE Beaverbrooke Boulevard on the north side of Grimes at around 10:40 a.m. Monday. The preliminary investigation showed that the rear-end crash involved four vehicles, including one towing a trailer.
GRIMES, IA
wmix94.com

Hoyleton man taken to hospital after crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL — A 36-year-old Hoyleton man was taken to an area hospital with injuries after a vehicle he was in was involved in a two-vehicle crash on U.S Route 51 in Washington County Wednesday night. According to Illinois State Police, around 7 p.m. Wednesday, 67-year-old Ricky True, of...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL
northwestmoinfo.com

Excelsior Springs Man Injured in Crash on I-35 Ramp Monday

An Excelsior Springs man suffered injuries in a Clay County crash Monday evening around 6:15 p.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on I-35’s northbound ramp to U.S. 69 as a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Anthony L. Guzman continued north. Troopers say Guzman overtook and struck the...
MISSOURI STATE

