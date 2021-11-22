Monday crash sends man to the hospital

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Three people were hospitalized Friday evening when two motorcycles crashed in Twin Falls. According to Idaho State Police, a 38-year-old Twin Falls man on an orange Harley Davidson was first sent to a local hospital and then later flown by air ambulance out of the area. A 47-year-old Twin Falls man on a black Harley Davidson was flown from the scene to an area hospital while a 38-year-old passenger, also from Twin Falls, on the same motorcycle was taken by ambulance. ISP said both motorcycles were headed south on Washington Street when the driver of the orange Harley tried to make a left turn and was hit by the black Harley. ISP said no one had been wearing helmets. The crash blocked the street for about two hours.

