The IBM Research Mathematical Sciences Council invites applications for its 2022-2023 Herman Goldstine Memorial Postdoctoral Fellowship for research in mathematical and computer sciences. The fellowship provides scientists of outstanding ability an opportunity to advance their scholarship as resident department members at one of the IBM Research laboratories. The main hub of...

