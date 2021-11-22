Watch live: Wisconsin police press conference on Christmas parade tragedy

(CNN) — At least 13 people who got tested at Amsterdam Schiphol airport after traveling from South Africa on Friday have tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant, Dutch health authorities said on Sunday. The Netherlands' National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said in a statement that...
A security guard has died after he was shot while he protected a San Francisco Bay Area television news crew covering a smash-and-grab theft, part of a rash of organized retail crime in the region. "We are devastated by the loss of security guard and our friend, Kevin Nishita. Our...
A man was being examined at a hospital after he was found in a plane's landing gear compartment at Miami International Airport Saturday morning, authorities said. The 26-year-old was apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers after he "attempted to evade detection in the landing gear compartment of an aircraft arriving from Guatemala," the agency said in a statement.
Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat since February, to close at 4,594 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2%, closing at 15,491.
A long-awaited report from the Interior Department recommends taking steps to increase fees for drilling on public lands, arguing that taxpayers are currently being shortchanged. The department says that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) should carry out several policies that increase these rates. Drilling on public lands represents 7...
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel on Sunday approved barring entry to foreign nationals and the use of controversial technology for contact tracing as part of its efforts to clamp down on a new coronavirus variant. The Health Ministry said the country’s coronavirus Cabinet had authorized a raft of measures, including red-listing...
Two different Best Buy stores in Minnesota became the latest targets of "grab and run" thefts amid ongoing "Black Friday" sales by large groups of people, according to police. Between 20 to 30 people entered a Best Buy store in Burnsville while it was still open to customers on Friday night and stole an "unclear" number of electronics, Carissa Larsen, a spokesperson for the city of Burnsville, told NBC News in an email on Saturday.
The future of abortion rights in the U.S. is now before the Supreme Court, where the 6-3 conservative majority may be poised to strike down or severely limit the impact of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalizing the controversial procedure. An upcoming case from Mississippi represents arguably the court's...
Washington (CNN) — The director of the National Institutes of Health stressed Sunday that a newly emerged coronavirus variant "ought to redouble" vaccination efforts and other mitigation strategies, saying that while much is unknown about the variant, action should be taken now to avoid "a situation that makes this worse."
Former Trump White House adviser Stephen Bannon is reportedly pushing for documents to be released in his court case on contempt-of-Congress charges, with lawyers indicating he wants to use them in his defense. Bannon has moved to oppose a standard protective order for discovery instated by a district court judge,...
