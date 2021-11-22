ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Lana Voss & Sloane Voss

Ozark County Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBraden and Sara Voss of Springfield are the parents of twin girls, Lana and...

ozarkcountytimes.com

CNN

The new Omicron variant is a pandemic gut check

(CNN) — The emergence of the newly identified Omicron coronavirus variant feels like a pandemic gut check. Scientists have long known that the world would see emerging coronavirus variants. Viruses mutate constantly. But when South Africa's health minister announced Thursday the discovery of the B.1.1.529 variant, which appears to be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Black Friday shopping in stores drops 28 percent from pre-pandemic levels

Traffic at retail stores on Black Friday dropped 28.3 percent compared with 2019 levels, as shoppers shifted more of their spending online and kicked off their shopping earlier in the year, according to preliminary data from Sensormatic Solutions. Traffic was up 47.5 percent compared with year-ago levels, Sensormatic said. This...
RETAIL
CBS News

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial fears

Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat since February, to close at 4,594 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2%, closing at 15,491.
MARKETS
CBS News

Made in America: Small Business Saturday

Today is " Small Business Saturday” — a day when consumers are encouraged to do holiday shopping at small, locally-owned stores and businesses. In a shopping season when so many items are stuck at sea, holiday gifts that were manufactured in the United States can still be found. Michelle Miller has the details.
SMALL BUSINESS
CBS News

Group of 20-30 robbers swarm Best Buy in Minnesota on Black Friday

A group of up to 30 people robbed a Best Buy store in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area on Black Friday, according to authorities. The theft resembles other mass robberies recently seen across the country. In such cases, several robbers swarm a store, ransack the shelves and run away, sometimes assaulting shoppers and store employees in the process.
MINNESOTA STATE

