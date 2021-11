Winter driving takes some special preparation. There are several tips that can be taken to make driving safer and easier this time of year. It is recommended that all vehicles get ready for the season by getting a winter tune-up, adding antifreeze, and switching winter weight oil. Additional suggestions include to keep the gas tank over half full during winter months, and carry emergency supplies such as blankets, a shovel, flares, and sand or cat litter. If winter tires are not on the vehicle, carry snow chains or cables and know how to use them before needing them.

TRAFFIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO