In August of 2018, my father was walking through the historic Square in Woodstock, Illinois, when he spotted a film crew setting up a shot outside the local movie theater. ’50s era vehicles filled the parking spaces while various actors in period attire—one dressed in red, another in white—waited on the sidewalk for filming to begin. A sign added just beneath the marquee had a cover ominously draped over it. It wasn’t until two years later, when the first episode of Misha Green’s excellent HBO series “Lovecraft Country” aired that I realized the scene was meant to resemble the chilling snapshot captured by Life Magazine photographer Gordon Parks of an impeccably dressed Black woman, Joanne Wilson, and her niece standing outside a segregated movie house. The harsh neon light of the sign above them reading “COLORED ENTRANCE” mirrors the crimson hue of a dress worn by a white woman in the background.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO