A 31-year-old Ozone Park, New York, man was charged with possession of fraudulent documents after he was stopped for a motor vehicle violation on Bear Tavern Road Nov. 3. During the investigation, a police officer reportedly discovered that the temporary license plate and vehicle registration for the box truck he was driving were fake. The driver was arrested and released on his own recognizance.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO