Loper Report: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’, ‘King Richard’, ‘Hawkeye’ and more

Channel 3000
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews 3 Now film expert Wil Loper breaks down the weekend...

www.channel3000.com

thedigitalfix.com

Ghostbusters: Afterlife: Gozer explained

Who is Gozer? Pesky poltergeists better watch out because the boys in grey are back! Yes, that’s right Ghostbusters: Afterlife is haunting theatres across the world right now. Directed by Jason Reitman the comedy movie is a continuation of the original Ghostbusters story and, as you might expect, a few old faces make an appearance.
B105

Ecto Cooler Is Returning For ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

For children of the 1980s, their memories of Ghostbusters have as much to do with Bull Murray and Dan Aykroyd in jumpsuits as a curious green beverage that contained 10 percent fruit juice and no preservatives whatsoever. That, of course, was Hi-C Ecto Cooler, which was first introduced to grocery store shelves in the late 1980s to promote The Real Ghostbusters animated series, along with the subsequent Ghostbusters II movie. The packaging featured pictures of that notably green fruit the orange, along with a drawing of the animated Slimer from The Real Ghostbusters.
kvi.com

PODCAST: Ghostbusters Afterlife Review

***THIS PODCAST CONTAINS FULL SPOILERS FOR GHOSTBUSTERS AFTERLIFE***. Is this legacy sequel to Ghostbusters a great time at the movies, or is it a waste of your time? Ari and Producer Mike give their review of Ghostbusters Afterlife.
mycentraloregon.com

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Streaming Free: How to Watch ” Ghostbusters: Afterlife ” At Home online ?

Originally set to access in 2020, Ghostbusters: Afterlife will assuredly premiere in theaters on November 19, 2021. In this aftereffect to the aboriginal Ghostbusters films, Jason Reitman will not alone be administering a new bearing of Ghostbusters actors like Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, Carrie Coon, and Paul Rudd, but he is additionally affable aback aboriginal casting associates like Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and Sigourney Weaver.
gamerevolution.com

Is Sigourney Weaver in Ghostbusters Afterlife?

Is there a Ghostbusters Afterlife Sigourney Weaver cameo as a returning Dana Barrett? The latest Ghostbusters movie is finally out and it’s a proper continuation of the original movies, as last seen in 1989’s Ghostbusters 2 and in 2009’s Ghostbusters: The Videogame. There may be a Ghostbusters Afterlife Dana Barrett appearance as Weaver was even seen in the ending scene of the 2016 reboot. So is Sigourney Weaver in Ghostbusters Afterlife after all?
thedigitalfix.com

Ghostbusters 4 release date – will there be a Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2?

What is the Ghostbusters 4 release date? After more than thirty years, the original Ghostbusters are back in the new comedy movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The question now is, was this the last gasp of a franchise detained for the containment unit or is it full of life?. Well, Afterlife director...
