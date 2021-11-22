ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timeline: 100 years of See's Candies

Hastings Tribune
 7 days ago

1921 — Charles A. See, a Canadian chocolate sales representative, opens a small candy shop at 135 N. Western Ave. in Los Angeles with his wife, Florence, and his widowed mother, Mary See. (Mary's is the face featured on the See's boxes.) The trio sells candy made using recipes Mary developed...

www.hastingstribune.com

A life behind the counter at See's Candies

LOS ANGELES — Stacey Thorpe can put together a custom 1-pound box of See’s Candies, gift-wrapped, in five minutes or less. She knows where every piece of candy sits behind the counter at her Glendale store. Her speed and crisp corners, she boasts, have prompted many customers to ask if she’ll come home with them to wrap their holiday presents.
See's Candies hacks, fun facts and limited flavors

LOS ANGELES — Stacey Thorpe has worked for See's Candies for 31 years. During that time, she's developed some hacks to help make the most of her See's Candies addiction. The following are Thorpe's tips for how to use See's Candies to upgrade your coffee, your movie theater popcorn, your Thanksgiving side dishes and more, along with some fun See's facts from President and Chief Executive Pat Egan.
Everything you ever wanted to know about See's Candies

LOS ANGELES — What's it like being the king of a chocolate empire? Pat Egan became the president of See's Candies in 2018 (and the CEO in 2019) after leaving an energy company also owned by Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway. He believes he's a quick study but admits he used flashcards to ensure he could distinguish between the more than 100 pieces of candy See's offers. And he's visited every single See's Candies store (there are more than 240).
Aria hotel-casino launches festive holiday display in lobby — PHOTOS

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Aria hotel-casino's lobby is getting into the Christmas spirit with a holiday-themed display. "A life-size gingerbread man, a donut tower, sugar-filled candy canes, an overflowing cup of hot cocoa, ice cream cones, snowflakes and more, all made entirely of chocolate, sugar and fondant" welcome guests for the display, according to press representatives of the property.
Brach's Introduces New Funfetti Candy Canes for the Holidays

November is half over and that means the Christmas holiday season is pretty much upon us. With the holiday season starting to get into full swing, that means seasonal favorite candy treats are popping up on store shelves as well as some new twists on those favorites as well, particularly when it comes to candy canes. This year, Brach's is getting into the holiday spirit with two new flavors for candy cane fans to enjoy: Funfetti Candy Canes and Wintergreen Candy Canes.
Redmond Kiwanis to Launch See’s Candy Sales

(Photo | Courtesy of Redmond Kiwanis) Kiwanis Club of Redmond will resume See’s Candy sales at three locations beginning immediately after Thanksgiving. The kick-off will be Friday and Saturday, November 26 and 27 at the Redmond Chamber’s Holiday Village in Centennial Park from 11am to 5pm. Kiwanis volunteers will staff the kiosk again December 4 and December 11.
Brach's Thanksgiving-Flavored Candy Corn Is in the Running for World's Nastiest Candy

Classic candy corn is notoriously divisive. According to a survey from 2020, the cloying niblets of sugar are the most hated candy in the U.S. For Thanksgiving, the candy corn manufacturer Brach's has outdone itself with a flavor that's sure to turn heads (and stomachs). As Texas Standard reports, the product captures the essence of a turkey dinner in candy corn form.
Candy Pop’s New Holiday Popcorn Flavors Are Inspired By Seasonal Favorites

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The holidays are all about festive flavors, but if you’re looking to skip the...
Garden Club celebrates with See’s Candy

See’s Candy celebrated its 100th anniversary this month at the Garden Club’s November meeting. The Club regularly sells the well-known candy as a fundraiser several times each year, selling out almost every time. Charles See, son of original creator Mary See, began selling his mother’s quality chocolates in 1921. The...
Ferrara Puts Out New Brach's Funfetti and Wintergreen Candy Canes

Ferrara adds two new holiday candy canes to this year's selection with the arrival of new Brach's Funfetti Candy Canes and Wintergreen Candy Canes. New Funfetti Candy Canes feature candy canes with rainbow sprinkles inside each chain for extra color and texture. However, they are apparently not birthday cake-flavored. New...
The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires and more than 25% live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of November 29

On Wednesday, Neptune — planet of intuition, spirituality, and illusion — ends its five monthlong retrograde period. Neptune retrograde can allow you to see clearly, free from the haze of delusion and wishful thinking. But nobody can bear being rational all the time, and when this retrograde ends, you might get your sweet sense of fantasy and magic back again. Then, in the early hours of Saturday morning, a solar eclipse in adventurous Sagittarius finishes out this eclipse season. Doors will open unexpectedly before you. Hidden pathways will reveal themselves. Your days might feel chaotic, but don’t try to impose order just yet: The world is rearranging itself in beautiful, necessary ways, and all you have to do is let it happen.
Mariah Carey and Milk Bar Have Created a Limited-Edition Cake for Cyber Monday

I don’t want a lot for Christmas. There is just one thing I need. I don’t care about the presents underneath the Christmas tree. I just want this for my own. More than you could ever know. Make my wish come true. All I want for Christmas is this Mariah Carey x Milk Bar cake. Ah, yes, ’tis the season for Mariah Carey’s Christmas hit to play on an infinite loop. And to kick off the festivities, the diva has partnered with a star of the pastry world, Christina Tosi, for a limited-edition cake that drops on Cyber Monday. The cake was...
El Dorado County Couple Opens First Cornhole Store In Northern California

El DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A couple in El Dorado County is making a living from the first and only cornhole store in Northern California. It’s not just a game to these two—it’s a lifestyle. What just started out as a hobby for Rebecca Schwartz and her husband, Joe, has turned into a thriving business. “I just thought it was a side gig,” said Schwartz, “We used to have to beg people, but now we actually can’t keep up with all the demand.” The couple started making boards in 2008. They build them from scratch, making their own designs, all in-house. The El Dorado company is one of three cornhole businesses to open a retail space in California. “Especially when COVID hit, the demand on the manufacturing side went up quite a bit,” said Schwartz. The game is quickly gaining popularity, with national attention from shows even being highlighted on ESPN. “You can be five-year-old to eighty-year-old to play so there’s not a huge physical requirement,” said Schwartz. “It’s a social game.” If their business is any indication of the future market, we will likely see more of these shops popping up in the future.
Best Bites: Snyder of Hanover Twisted Sour Cream and Onion pretzel sticks

Ever since Dot’s Pretzels, with its seasoned twists, came into popularity, other pretzel companies have been trying to catch up. And we, the consumers, are the beneficiaries of that. These sour cream and onion flavored twists from Snyder’s of Hanover offer just the right amount of flavored dust over a perfectly crunchy pretzel.
‘Licorice Pizza’ Delivers: Paul Thomas Anderson Pic’s Opening Among Filmmaker’s Best With Record Screen Average – Specialty Box Office

Remember when New York and Los Angeles use to post big figures for the opening of a specialty film at the box office? Well, those days look to be coming back. United Artist Releasing’s MGM Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1970s teen comedy Licorice Pizza posted a huge $83,8K opening screen average from four theaters, which the studio is calling an-all-time record. How is that? Well, when it comes to the top opening theater averages, many of those are comprised of multiple screens a theater, while Licorice Pizza is literally making its moola from four screens at the LA Regency Village, NYC’s Lincoln Square, Village East and...
