Study of Ruxolitinib Pre and Post HSCT for Myelofibrosis Currently Recruiting

By Sara Karlovitch
targetedonc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe study is currently recruiting in 5 states and aims to determine if ruxolitinib affects GvHD rates in patients received HSCT for the treatment of myelofibrosis. A phase 2 study of ruxolitinib (Jakafi) before, during, or after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) for the treatment of primary or secondary myelofibrosis is...

www.targetedonc.com

Comments / 0

umass.edu

Kinesiology Researchers Recruiting Participants for Lifestyle, Brain and Cognitive Health Study

The Behavioral Medicine and Movement Neuroscience Labs in the department of kinesiology are recruiting participants ages 70-84 for a study investigating how lifestyle factors, including pet ownership, affect brain and cognitive health in older adulthood. The requirements:. Visit UMass Amherst for two study visits. At study visit one, complete mobility...
AMHERST, MA
targetedonc.com

Arfolitixorin Lands FDA Fast Track Designation for Advanced CRC

Results from the phase 3 AGENT study are awaited after the FDA granted fast track designation to arfolitixorin for advanced colorectal cancer treatment. The FDA has granted fast track designation to arfolitixorin for treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), according to a press release issued by Isofol Medical AB.1.
CANCER
onclive.com

REACH-3 Trial of Ruxolitinib in Steroid-Refractory Chronic GVHD

Corey Cutler, MD, MPH, FRCPC: REACH-3 was a trial designed very similar to REACH-2; this was a randomized controlled trial where individuals were randomized to receive ruxolitinib at a dose of 10 mg twice daily or best available therapy. The list of best available therapy compounds in this study was somewhat different than the acute GVHD [graft versus host disease] trial. While some things like extracorporeal phototherapy, methotrexate, and mycophenolate were common, here, individuals could receive ibrutinib, imatinib, rituximab as additional agents in the best available therapy arm. The most commonly prescribed best available therapy agents in REACH-3 were extracorporeal phototherapy as well as mycophenolate. This was a 300-plus person trial, which really enrolled only adults; there were a small number of individuals aged between 12 and 18. An important distinction here, particularly as it relates to the definitions of chronic steroid-refractory GVHD, is that a significant portion of patients were allowed to be enrolled based on the lack of response after only 1 week of therapy of corticosteroids, which to me, is a little bit premature, except for patients who are progressing very rapidly in front of our eyes. Approximately 40% of subjects were enrolled based on that.
SCIENCE
cancernetwork.com

Risk Stratifying Patients With Myelofibrosis

John Mascarenhas, MD: We're going to shift gears now and talk about risk stratification and patient classification. When you see patients with MF [myelofibrosis], how are you generally classifying them? I'll start with you again, Srdan. When we see oncology patients, the first question you get asked is, “What stage of cancer do I have? Is it stage I or is it metastatic? Is it stage IV?” Of course, with myelofibrosis, it doesn't work that way. MF is a little bit more complicated and nebulous, but how do you divide patients, or segregate them, and for what purpose?
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Treatment Planning and Myelofibrosis

John Mascarenhas, MD: We'll move on to our next topic, myelofibrosis treatment and response monitoring. The first question here for the panelists is: How do goals of therapy vary by risk category? For example, do you treat patients with PMF [primary myelofibrosis] versus post-CT and post-PVMF [polycythemia vera and myelofibrosis] differently? How does symptom burden factor into treatment? How does cytopenia factor into treatment and how does risk score? Does the risk score really guide you on how to treat, or are you just treating based on the symptomatology at hand? I'll start, Srdan, with you. Do you distinguish between primary and post-CT post-PVMF treatment plans, or is it the treatment plan that broadly fits all 3 subtypes?
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Cholangiocarcinoma Paradigm Expands for Select Patients With the Disease

In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Susan Pandya, MD discussed the impact ivosidenib has had on the cholangiocarcinoma space, along with remaining unmet clinical needs. Ivosidenib tablets (Tibsovo), were recently approved by the FDA for the treatment of IDH1-mutated cholangiocarcinoma, as detected by an FDA-approved test. While the approval is a step in the right direction, select subgroups of patients with cholangiocarcinoma require alternative options.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

KEYNOTE-189: Rate of Kidney Toxicity in Patients With NSCLC

Nino Balanchivadze, MD, FACP, discuses the rates of acute kidney injury in the KEYNOTE-189 study, which evaluated pembrolizumab and carboplatin/pemetrexed in patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer. Nino Balanchivadze, MD, FACP, senior administrative fellow of the Hematology and Oncology Fellowship Program at Henry Ford Cancer Institute, discuses the rates...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Mitigating Androgen Deprivation Therapy Cardiovascular Risk Factors in nmCRPC

Alicia K. Morgans, MD, PhD, discusses how to handle cardiovascular risk factors associated with androgen deprivation therapy in men with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Alicia K. Morgans, MD, PhD, an associate professor of Medicine at the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, discusses...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Behind the FDA Approval: Belzutifan for VHL-Associated Renal Cell Carcinoma

In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Eric Jonasch, MD, discussed the impact belzutifan has had on the VHL-assocaited renal cell carcinoma space, along with unmet clinical needs the agent is addressing. In August of 2021, the FDA approved Belzutifan (Welireg), a hypoxia-inducible factor-2 alpha (HIF-2α) inhibitor, for adult patients with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Sequencing Therapy With Novel Agents in Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma

Afsaneh Barzi, MD, PhD: There are good chemotherapy combinations in this patient population. We talked about FOLFOX [folinic acid, fluorouracil, oxaliplatin] based on the ABC-06 trial, and we talked about 5-FU [fluorouracil] and Onivyde [liposomal irinotecan] based on the NIFTY trial. There are targeted therapies for patients we are identifying, and in those who are MSI [microsatellite instability]-high, pembrolizumab remains a recommended second-line therapy in this patient population. Outside of that, although there are some smaller studies and a recommendation by NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer Network] to consider immunotherapy in subsequent lines of therapy, I would say I don’t have any high-quality data to strongly recommend immunotherapy. I think we have very good chemotherapy options that have shown efficacy in trials and very good targeted therapy options, if you’re thinking about immunotherapy, we should really see trials that are evaluating immunotherapy in second and subsequent lines of therapy. Additionally, if immunotherapy makes its way to the frontline setting, and if patients are all potentially exposed to immunotherapy in the frontline setting, the role of this treatment in subsequent lines of therapy is going to go away. Immunotherapy in the second and subsequent lines of therapy for cholangiocarcinoma is not high on my list for most patients.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

The Expanding Role of Interferons in Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

In an interview with Targeted Oncology™, Richard T. Silver, MD, discussed the role of interferon in the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasm as well as the importance of the 3-year global MPN initiative being conducted by the MPN Research Foundation. In the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), 1 interferon agent is...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Milademetan Treatment Begins for MDM2-Mutated Solid Tumors in Phase 2 Basket Trial

Milademetan, an MDM2-inhibitor, has already shown preliminary antitumor efficacy in solid tumors. The first patient has been dosed in the phase 2 basket trial of milademetan for MDM2-amplified advanced solid tumors, according to a press release by Rain Therapeutics.1. Milademetan is an oral mouse MDM2 inhibitor that is meant for...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Stem Cell Transplants in Myelofibrosis

John Mascarenhas, MD: Aaron, I’ll ask you this question. When do you prefer to introduce your MF [myelofibrosis] patient to a transplanter? Is it upon first meet and greet, or as they’re progressing, or once they’re high risk? Is there an optimal time to? Because as you know, and we’ve talked about before, that’s a complicated discussion and understanding the benefits and risks of transplants. So when do you initiate that?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Miller Discusses the REVEAL Trial for Polycythemia Vera

Carole Miller, MD, discusses the REVEAL trial design, an observational study on mortality and causes of death in patients with polycythemia vera. Carole Miller, MD, director of the Cancer Institute at Ascension Saint Agnes, discusses the REVEAL trial (NCT02252159) design, an observational study on mortality and causes of death in patients with polycythemia vera.
HEALTH
cancernetwork.com

Pharmacotherapy for Myelofibrosis

John Mascarenhas, MD: Maybe we’ll go backward for a second and talk about a drug that used to be used much more frequently than it’s used today, but still maybe has a role. I’ll start with Srdan. Hydroxyurea, we use it in ET [essential thrombocythemia] and PV [polycythemia vera] pretty frequently. I think less frequently in myelofibrosis. Are there any circumstances today, in 2021, where you would use hydroxyurea in an MF [myelofibrosis] patient?
CANCER
BBC

Couple in damages fight over vaccine side effects

Kerry Hurt had a stroke two weeks after her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. She said her life has been "devastated" but still encouraged people to have the jab. The government said severe side effects as a result of Covid-19 vaccines were "very rare" A woman has described how...
RELATIONSHIPS
vidanewspaper.com

New Miracle Drug Saves 94 Percent Of Desperately Ill COVID Patients In Trial

Israel’s Bonus BioGroup reports a survival rate of 94 percent (47 of 50) of the severe COVID-19 patients treated with its drug product MesenCure in a Phase II, multicenter clinical trial. Study results, soon to be published, show MesenCure treatment reduced study participants’ hospitalization period by about half compared to...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study finds gradual increase in COVID infection risk after second vaccine dose

A study published by The BMJ today finds a gradual increase in the risk of COVID-19 infection from 90 days after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The study was carried out by the Research Institute of Leumit Health Services in Israel. Israel was one of the first countries to roll out a large scale COVID-19 vaccination campaign in December 2020, but which has seen a resurgence of infections since June 2021.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

New Study Brings Good News Regarding COVID Reinfection

The infection with COVID strikes fear in a lot of people, and the idea of reinfection surely sounds even more horrifying. But despite this, a new study brings some good news for anyone who might deal with the coronavirus for the second time during their lifetime. CNN reveals the exhilarating...
MEDICAL SCIENCE

