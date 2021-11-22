Witness: 'truly horrific' scene at Waukesha parade

Waukesha, Wisconsin, authorities say a driver slammed into almost two dozen people, half of them children, at the community’s Christmas parade Sunday evening. Police confirmed multiple fatalities and said many people were injured. Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson said at an 8 p.m. CT news conference that more than 20 people were struck – an undisclosed number of them fatally. Authorities did not release the victims’ names but said there were 11 adults and 12 children.
President Biden took a moment to address the tragedy in Waukesha, Wis., where a driver in an SUV drove through a Christmas parade injuring more than 40 people and killing several. The president offered his sympathies to the families and called the incident a "horrific act of violence."Nov. 22, 2021.
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and waving pompoms turned deadly in an instant, as an SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 others. One...
A small Wisconsin community was reeling Monday after at least five people were killed and more than 40 injured by a man who plowed his SUV into a Christmas parade Sunday in an apparently deliberate act captured on stomach-turning video.
The holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday turned from celebration to horror in an instant. At least five people were killed and more than 40 were injured when the driver of an SUV plowed into the crowd. The suspect was fleeing another crime scene, possibly a knife fight, a...
Witnesses to the deadly Christmas parade horror in Wisconsin described "surreal" scenes of chaos. One witness told "Fox & Friends" that an SUV "just came barreling right in front of us." Five people were killed and dozens injured when an SUV plowed through crowds at the parade Sunday. Witnesses to...
Prosecutors in Wisconsin on Tuesday charged a man with intentional homicide in the deaths of five people who were killed when an SUV was driven into a Christmas parade that also left 62 people injured, including many children. (Nov. 23)
Police say the suspect in a deadly Christmas parade crash in suburban Milwaukee was in a domestic disturbance just minutes before he killed five people and injured 48. (Nov. 22)
WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) -- The Waukesha community is dealing with the emotions behind an attack on the annual Christmas parade. Lisa Salb watched on with joy as her granddaughter danced with the Waukesha Xtreme Dance Team in the Christmas Parade on Sunday. Minutes after her granddaughter passed by, a red SUV raced through the parade route, headed straight for the dance team.
Waukesha, Wis. — The SUV driver who plowed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring 48, was leaving the scene of a domestic dispute that had taken place just minutes earlier, Waukesha’s police chief said Monday. Police Chief Dan Thompson said that there...
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The first 24 hours following the tragedy in downtown Waukesha were hard to process for witnesses like Alex Ciriaco. The 19-year-old joined his family Sunday for an evening he thought would be filled with fun and holiday cheer. That however, soon turned into chaos and fear. Capturing on video the moment a red SUV sped through barricades barreling into crowds of parade goers, Ciriaco and his family ran towards the road to help anyone they could.
WAUKESHA, Wis. – Residents and business owners told Fox News what they experienced when a vehicle plowed through a crowded Christmas parade in downtown Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing five and injuring dozens of others. "We heard the noise outside first starting when the vehicle must have hit the person," said Norman...
Chaos, screaming and crying were what Kaylee Staral saw after a man drove his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade Sunday, killing five people and injuring many more. Staral, who grew up in Grayslake and moved to Waukesha over the summer, attended the parade with her family as a way to connect with their new community. But the festivities came to a tragic halt late in the afternoon. By evening, Staral -- an intern for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and a journalism major at Marquette University -- was part of the unfolding national story.
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58)-- The Waukesha community is still grieving after five people were killed and at least 48 injured during a Christmas parade on Sunday. A Brookfield licensed professional counselor, Rachelle Coffey, cleared her schedule and opened her door to people impacted by the traumatic incident. The images of...
Angela O’Boyle was watching the Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, from her balcony when a red SUV sped through the crowd and ran into a marching band. O’Boyle described the event, which ultimately resulted in the death of five people and more than 40 injured, as “surreal.”. “I saw the...
