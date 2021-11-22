Witness: 'truly horrific' scene at Waukesha parade

Chaos, screaming and crying were what Kaylee Staral saw after a man drove his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade Sunday, killing five people and injuring many more. Staral, who grew up in Grayslake and moved to Waukesha over the summer, attended the parade with her family as a way to connect with their new community. But the festivities came to a tragic halt late in the afternoon. By evening, Staral -- an intern for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and a journalism major at Marquette University -- was part of the unfolding national story.

