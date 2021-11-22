ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Witness: 'truly horrific' scene at Waukesha parade

Winchester News Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who was at the Christmas parade in Wisconsin where a...

www.winchesternewsgazette.com

Comments / 0

Fox News

Waukesha Christmas parade witnesses describe chaos, blood after SUV strikes nearly 2 dozen

Waukesha, Wisconsin, authorities say a driver slammed into almost two dozen people, half of them children, at the community’s Christmas parade Sunday evening. Police confirmed multiple fatalities and said many people were injured. Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson said at an 8 p.m. CT news conference that more than 20 people were struck – an undisclosed number of them fatally. Authorities did not release the victims’ names but said there were 11 adults and 12 children.
WAUKESHA, WI
Sand Hills Express

Waukesha holiday parade witness: “You just saw multiple bodies”

The holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday turned from celebration to horror in an instant. At least five people were killed and more than 40 were injured when the driver of an SUV plowed into the crowd. The suspect was fleeing another crime scene, possibly a knife fight, a...
WAUKESHA, WI
swiowanewssource.com

Man charged in Waukesha Christmas parade attack

Prosecutors in Wisconsin on Tuesday charged a man with intentional homicide in the deaths of five people who were killed when an SUV was driven into a Christmas parade that also left 62 people injured, including many children. (Nov. 23) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
Winchester News Gazette

Five dead, 48 injured in Wisconsin parade crash

Police say the suspect in a deadly Christmas parade crash in suburban Milwaukee was in a domestic disturbance just minutes before he killed five people and injured 48. (Nov. 22) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/90663237e49c4bd7927d83de1ea93cfb.
Winchester News Gazette

Jacob Blake's uncle leads march through Kenosha

Justin Blake, the uncle of Jacob Blake, led several dozen people on a march through the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, in protest of the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse (Nov. 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/6760cb80adaf4c64a2f7fcf38e50c631.
KENOSHA, WI
erienewsnow.com

'I'm still shaking': Witnesses of Waukesha Christmas Parade still processing what happened

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) -- The Waukesha community is dealing with the emotions behind an attack on the annual Christmas parade. Lisa Salb watched on with joy as her granddaughter danced with the Waukesha Xtreme Dance Team in the Christmas Parade on Sunday. Minutes after her granddaughter passed by, a red SUV raced through the parade route, headed straight for the dance team.
WAUKESHA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

'It was like the world had paused': Witnesses recall chaos in Waukesha tragedy

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The first 24 hours following the tragedy in downtown Waukesha were hard to process for witnesses like Alex Ciriaco. The 19-year-old joined his family Sunday for an evening he thought would be filled with fun and holiday cheer. That however, soon turned into chaos and fear. Capturing on video the moment a red SUV sped through barricades barreling into crowds of parade goers, Ciriaco and his family ran towards the road to help anyone they could.
WAUKESHA, WI
Daily Herald

Student from Grayslake witnesses panic and horror at Waukesha Christmas parade

Chaos, screaming and crying were what Kaylee Staral saw after a man drove his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade Sunday, killing five people and injuring many more. Staral, who grew up in Grayslake and moved to Waukesha over the summer, attended the parade with her family as a way to connect with their new community. But the festivities came to a tragic halt late in the afternoon. By evening, Staral -- an intern for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and a journalism major at Marquette University -- was part of the unfolding national story.
GRAYSLAKE, IL

Comments / 0

