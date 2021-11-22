ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

The Skinny to Become Naughty or Nice

cititour.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting on November 23, Lower East Side bar The Skinny will be transformed for the holiday season into “Naughty or Nice.” This...

cititour.com

Comments / 0

Related
skinnykitchen.com

Sensational, Skinny Thanksgiving Desserts

Most of us look forward to ending a Thanksgiving feast with an extremely yummy dessert, right? And it doesn’t seem to matter how full we are. There’s always room for dessert! I’m sharing numerous delectable desserts. They are all worth every minute in the kitchen. One bite of these dreamy desserts and your guests will be shocked and delighted that they are all SKINNY!!! Savor the flavors of Pumpkin Cheesecake, Cranberry Cheesecake, a Dairy-Free Pumpkin Pie, Pumpkin Crunch Cake with hot buttermilk glaze, and some amazing chocolate and apple desserts, too. They’re sure to make everybody thankful!
FOOD & DRINKS
palmspringslife.com

The Nice List

Jan Boydstun of Kitchen Kitchen in Indian Wells has suggestions for practical gifts. More than 30 years ago, Boydstun came to Indian Wells to help her parents with their growing kitchenware store. She fell in love with the business and the area, becoming the desert’s resident Gadget Girl. In the past few months, she’s seen an uptick of interest in baking tools, especially those that help folks put their quarantine sourdough starters to use. “You can bake great bread in a pizza oven,” she shares. “The way the crust forms is so yummy.” What to Buy: “People are really wanting to do practical gifts,” Boydstun says. Enter the Zyliss food chopper, a functional gadget for anyone who’s ever wished they had a sous chef to cut up veggies.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
cititour.com

Rib No. 7 Makes Ribs the Star

In New York City there is one restaurant making the rib the star of the show. Rib No. 7 is a sprawling new restaurant in Koreatown where diners chow down on monster ribs cooked table-side with outstanding results. The meal begins with traditional Banchan, a collection of small plates like...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Burlesque#Christmas#Lower East Side#Food Drink#Naughty Santa
visitfairfieldcounty.org

Naughty and Nice Release at Combustion Brewery & Taproom

Visit Combustion Brewery & Taproom on Tuesday, November 23 at 4 p.m. to enjoy the Naughty and Nice release. Naughty and Nice will be on draft and both will be available as four packs! The Christmas ale, Nice, delicately is spiced with cinnamon and vanilla. There are also honey, cinnamon, and sugar packets going out with the four packs to enhance the overall experience. Naughty is a barrel-aged Belgian dark strong ale. The recipe was developed by Richard Sheppard and won Best in Show in the Scioto Olentangy Darby Zymurgists fundraising Homebrewing Competition held at Combustion in 2018! Don’t miss your chance to celebrate the season and enjoy these holiday brews.
DRINKS
cititour.com

Eat Like A Milanese at Eataly’s Bar Milano

Bar Milano is bringing the flavors of Milan to Eataly Flatiron where you can enjoy Northern Italian cuisine while sipping on a Negroni. Hidden near the back of Eataly’s retail market, Bar Milano has the feel of one of Milan’s beloved speakeasies. The modern décor anchored by a rounded marble bar, emerald leather seats and contemporary pieces from emerging Milanese artist Olimpia Zagnoni.
RESTAURANTS
cititour.com

A New Greek Bistro is Bringing the Flavors of Crete to Tribeca

The spirit of Greece has arrived in Tribeca. Marathi is a Greek restaurant by Executive Chef Nicolas Poulmentis (Akrotiri, Kellari Taverna) and restaurateur Andreas Koutsoudakis. Together they have transformed this breezy corner in Tribeca into a bright airy space with white-washed brick, orange cushioned banquettes and gilded dome lighting. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cititour.com

Skirt Steak Opens in Flatiron

Chef Laurent Tourondel is offering his take on a steakhouse meal and simplicity is key. Skirt Steak is only offering American Wagyu Skirt Steak, cooked to perfection, with a signature sauce, market greens and unlimited hand-cut French fries. A chef-selected seasonal vegetable is also offered for the meal along with a roving dessert cart offering a rotating selection of sweets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

‘Tis The Season: The Ultimate Guide to Starting a Wine Collection

It’s not every day that one gets to drink Domaine de la Romanée-Conti La Tache Grand Cru Monopole 1999, but when you’re a wine collector, drinking a bottle this rare could happen a few times in your life. For us, it hasn’t happened yet. Could it be we’re hanging out in the wrong wine circles? […] The post ‘Tis The Season: The Ultimate Guide to Starting a Wine Collection appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
cititour.com

Awe Sum Dim Sum Arrives in Times Square

You don’t have to travel to Chinatown for authentic dim sum. Awe Sum Dim Sum has opened a shop in the heart of Times Square and the only thing missing are the dim sum carts. Diners order assorted Cantonese-style dim sum at the front counter, take a seat and wait for your beeper to flash announcing that your order has arrived. Most items arrive in their own mini bamboo steamers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Greatist

Naughty and Nice: A Look at Holiday Gift Habits, State by State

Gift-giving season is just around the corner (OK, let’s face it — it’s here!), and despite supply chain shortages threatening the holidays as we know ’em, you still have to get your shop on. As you start making your list and checking it twice, you might want to skim over...
LIFESTYLE
103GBF

Massive Recall: If You Have These Drinks In Your Kitchen Throw Them Out Now

There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this. Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
FOOD & DRINKS
allears.net

AllEars TV: Disney World Has A Naughty Secret

You look familiar, did we happen to see you on the dance floor at Mannequins in Disney World back in 1996? You were wearing Bongo jeans, and we locked eyes for a split second, but we were halfway to the door on our way to Eight TRAX because we had a hankering for a Leisure Suit. If that really was you, then you will love this Nightlife episode of RTT.
LIFESTYLE
cititour.com

Oddities Flea Market Returning to NYC

The one-of-a-kind shopping event, Oddities Flea Market, will return to its home base in New York with an exciting assortment of curiosities on Saturday, December 4th at The Metropolitan Pavilion (125 West 18th Street) from 11am to 7pm. This special event, curated by Discovery TV star Ryan Matthew Cohen and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SPY

The 10 Best Boozy Holiday Gifts to Give Your Friends and Family

A bottle of booze is always a good gift idea. Even better, a boozy gift set that comes with some nice tumblers or high quality cheese, or even a special limited-edition holiday bottle. Whatever you are looking for, there’s something out there that likely fits your criteria. So we’ve compiled ten of the best boozy gifts to consider this holiday season, whatever holiday you celebrate.    1. Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva Gift Set This gift set has everything any rum lover needs – a bottle of Venezuela’s Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva, an excellent dark sipping rum aged for up to 12 years in barrels, and...
FOOD & DRINKS
skinnykitchen.com

Potato Palooza with Easy, Skinny Recipes

Here are some really fabulous potato recipes! Many of them would be great for Thanksgiving and throughout this holiday season. And, each of them would make a wonderful side dish to chicken, turkey, beef, fish, or pork year-round. These include several different kinds of mashed potato recipes, hash brown muffins, roasted potatoes, sweet potatoes, and a very luxurious Au Gratin potato casserole.
RECIPES
eatingbirdfood.com

Skinny Mojito

This skinny Mojito is made with fresh lime juice, white rum, mint leaves and sparkling water. It’s light and refreshing, low in calories and has no added sugar!. Did you know that traditional a mojito can have over 200 calories and 25 grams of sugar? That’s wild! I decided to make an upgraded version that is just as delicious but much healthier. My version has just over 100 calories and 1 gram of sugar!
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy