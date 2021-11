You know the old saying, “Better late than never.” And when it comes to new Mura Masa music, we couldn’t agree more. The TSIS favorite has been relatively quiet this year, only releasing a Himera remix and picking up his fourth GRAMMY nomination for his remix of PVA’s “Talks.” Today, the Australian producer has finally broken his originals dry spell with the release of his new track, “2gether,” featuring vocalist, Gretel Hänlyn.

