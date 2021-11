As other teams in the Eastern Conference have struggled with injuries, the Hawks had begun to jell, rolling up a 7-2 record entering Saturday’s 99-90 loss to the Knicks. But the Hawks took not only an L in the game, but also lost a pair of key contributors, with Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) and Cam Reddish (left wrist sprain) exiting early. Reddish left immediately after injuring his wrist in the second quarter, and Bogdanovic followed soon after, with a halftime announcement that he’d also be on the bench for the remainder.

