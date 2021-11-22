Missouri Bicentennial Quilt gets extended tour

The Quilt of Valor was bestowed upon Mr. Shoults in a private ceremony. Samuel Shoults was born the 7th of 12 children. Having had a family member in every war since the Battle of Bunker Hill, Mr. Shoults enlisted in the US Army March 1982. From July 1982 to July 1984, he was stationed at Augsburg, Germany. After that, he was a M1 Abrams Tank Instructor in Fort Knox, Kentucky (July 1984 to July 1986). Samuel was transferred July 1986 to Frankfort, Germany with the 3rd Armor Division Headquarters training NCO. He remained there until December 1989, when he was moved to Fort Hood with the 1st Cav Division, Tank Platoon Sergeant.
