BOISE, Idaho — For the first time since September, this week most of Idaho moved out of crisis standards of care brought on by an aggressive wave of COVID-19. “The crisis standards of care has been really challenging, obviously, for all of us and we were fortunate that we never got into a situation where we really had to make a decision on who got a ventilator or who got a bed,” said Dr. Patrice Burgess, Executive Medical Director for Saint Alphonsus.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO