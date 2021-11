Sixers center Joel Embiid described his recent bout with COVID-19 following his return to play Saturday. “It hasn’t been good. That jawn hit me hard,” Embiid said. “I really thought I wasn’t going to make it. It was that bad. So I’m just thankful to be sitting here. I struggled with it, but I’m just glad that I got over it and I’m here doing what I love with some good people.”

NBA ・ 8 HOURS AGO