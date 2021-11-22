ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devotion for November 22

By byFaith Staff
byfaithonline.com
 7 days ago

Do you not know that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? … And such were some of you, but you were washed, but you were sanctified, but you were justified in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and in the Spirit of our God (1 Cor....

byfaithonline.com

byu.edu

Devotional: Take heed and go forth

Elder W. Mark Bassett, a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, delivered Tuesday's devotional address. He spoke on taking care of ourselves and others by remaining connected to God’s pure sources of truth. Elder Bassett’s remarks centered around the New Testament counsel from Paul...
RELIGION
theroanokestar.com

DEVOTIONAL: Have an “Attitude of Gratitude”

Jesus asked, “Were not all ten cleansed? Where are the other nine? Has no one returned to give praise to God except this foreigner?” -Luke 17:17-18 Here in the US the Thanksgiving holiday is coming up. Many are surprised to learn the word “holiday” comes from “holy day.” This should help us understand, Thanksgiving Day is not just about eating, football, or shopping, but it is about, as the name implies, “giving thanks.”
RELIGION
Park Rapids Enterprise

DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: Blessed to be a blessing

Julian of Norwich, who lived in England during the 14th century, devoted her life to prayer and her relationship with God. She is credited with this quote: “Blessed to be a blessing.”. She puts a different spin on being blessed by God. We are blessed so that we in turn...
RELIGION
kduz.com

Thursday Morning Devotional – The Widow at the Temple

Your Friday morning devotional this week is presented by Pastor Kevin Oester of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of Hutchinson and is presented by the Hutchinson Ecumenical Ministerial Association. Today’s devotional is entitled “The Widow at the Temple.”
HUTCHINSON, MN
Sand Mountain Reporter

‘Fear to Fearless’: Local author pens daily devotional

Barbara Eubanks is no stranger to writing books and devotionals. However, many of her works are not a serious as her latest offering, “Fear to Fearless.”. Eubanks recently held a signing of her latest tome at Lambert’s Bibles and Gifts in Boaz. If you missed that event, she plans to host another signing at By His Hands Bible Store in Albertville Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
byfaithonline.com

Happy Thanksgiving

Editor’s Note: This piece was originally published by The Gospel Coalition. You can read the original piece here. Now the Spirit expressly says that in later times some will depart from the faith by devoting themselves to deceitful spirits and teachings of demons, through the insincerity of liars whose consciences are seared, who forbid marriage and require abstinence from foods that God created to be received with thanksgiving by those who believe and know the truth. For everything created by God is good, and nothing is to be rejected if it is received with thanksgiving, for it is made holy by the word.
RELIGION
The Daily American

Letter: Praying for dogged devotion to the Lord

Feeling another “tug on my heart's leash” to write a new letter to the public. I prayed for words (according to God’s will) that would move in the hearts of the readers. Little did I know He was going to lead me to this personal letter I penned to the Lord six years ago. It's inspired by the love of our dog “Buddy Boy” now sorely missed. ...
RELIGION
theroanokestar.com

DEVOTIONAL: Comparison is the Thief of Joy

We do not dare to classify or compare ourselves with some who commend themselves. When they measure themselves by themselves and compare themselves with themselves, they are not wise. — 2 Corinthians 10:12 (NIV) Having just celebrated Thanksgiving here in the US, we are now officially in the Christmas Season,...
RELIGION
Park Rapids Enterprise

DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: ‘Fill my cup, Lord’

Driving over to Walker the other day, I noticed a sign that said, “Are you filled with thanks or just full?”. The quote caught my attention, as I hope it catches your attention as well. Thanksgiving is here and as is often the case, we find ourselves full of turkey without our lives being filled with thankfulness and gratitude.
RELIGION
sttimothylutheran.com

2021 Advent Devotions: The Beginning of the Journey

Monday (November 29, 2021) Lord, you have been our dwelling place in all generations. Before the mountains were brought forth, or ever you formed the earth and the world, from everlasting to everlasting you are God. (Psalm 90:1-2) Friends, we set out on another year’s journey through Advent. And like...
RELIGION
kduz.com

Friday Morning Devotional – A Final Day

Your Friday morning devotional this week is presented by Pastor Kevin Oester of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of Hutchinson and is presented by the Hutchinson Ecumenical Ministerial Association. Today’s devotional is entitled “A Final Day.“
HUTCHINSON, MN
sdpb.org

Marcella LeBeau's devotion to healing during WWII

The attached audio is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment. Today we celebrate Native American history and heritage by honoring the remarkable Marcella LeBeau. SDPB's Richard Two Bulls tells the story of LeBeau's service in WWII and how her devotion to healing helped changed the course of modern history.
MILITARY
