Evictions are the last resort for landlords and they want to make sure renters know assistance is still out there. ”The bottom line is that eviction is a last resort," says Keri Cooper of Tulsa Apartment Association. "It’s never the first step in the process and it’s really important for residents to communicate with their property managers, their rental housing providers to let them know if they’re going to have an issue paying rent.”

TULSA, OK ・ 11 DAYS AGO