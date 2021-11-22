ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Governor pulls plug on regional climate initiative

By Brent Addleman
thecentersquare.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Massachusetts has pulled out of the Transportation and Climate Initiative, according to an interest group. The Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance issued a statement acknowledging that Gov. Charlie Baker said the state will not be joining the initiative, which the organization called a “gas tax scheme.”. “Since...

www.thecentersquare.com

Comments / 4

Related
nodawaybroadcasting.com

Governor Parson Joins 14 Republican Governors in Signing Operation Open Roads Initiative

Signs Executive Order 21-13 Establishing Missouri Supply Chain Task Force. (JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Today, Governor Mike Parson joined 14 other Republican Governors (including Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds) in signing onto the Operation Open Roads initiative. The Governors issued a joint statement committing to use their respective state authority to implement solutions that support supply chain efficiency, cut regulatory red tape, and increase market access, in response to supply chain shortages being experienced across the country.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
CBS Boston

Gov. Charlie Baker Says Biden’s Air Travel Restrictions Are ‘The Right Move’

BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker tweeted out that he supports President Joe Biden’s decision to restrict air travel from southern Africa due to a new COVID-19 variant Omicron, calling it “the right move” on Friday. This is the right move until the medical community can learn more about this new variant. Getting a vaccine and a booster remains the best way to keep you and your family safe. https://t.co/Xjtyd4p3oe — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) November 26, 2021 On Friday, President Joe Biden restricted air travel from South Africa and seven other countries, which is to take effect on Nov. 29. In a statement released by the White House, he also urged Americans to get vaccinated or, if they are vaccinated, to get a booster shot. Biden tweeted that the restrictions are precautionary until there is more information. In his tweet, Baker also urged people to get vaccinated or to get a booster shot.
U.S. POLITICS
Shore News Network

Massive Democratic Multi-State Climate Change Initiative Crumbles

Several Democratic states withdrew from an ambitious plan to curb transportation emissions less than a year after signing onto the agreement. Massachusetts and Connecticut abandoned the Transportation and Climate Initiative (TCI) last week, citing high gas prices and irreconcilable differences, E&E News reported. Rhode Island and Washington, D.C., also joined the agreement which promised to cut transportation emissions 25% and raise $3 billion for clean energy projects.
GAS PRICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Virginia State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
Land Line Media

Transportation and Climate Initiative put to a screeching halt

Eleven Northeast states and the District of Columbia created the emissions-reducing Transportation and Climate Initiative more than a decade ago. Today, no one will sign it into law. In 2010, 11 Northeast states and the District of Columbia signed a declaration of intent to create the Transportation and Climate Initiative....
TRAFFIC
GoLocalProv

McKee Drops Support for Transportation and Climate Initiative

Just one day after Governor Dan McKee's office confirmed that the governor continues to support the Transportation and Climate Initiative (TCI), his administration reversed course and announced that it was dropping its effort to adopt the initiative. Department of Environmental Management Acting Director Terrence Gray issued the following statement on...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Charlie Baker
GreenwichTime

Opinion: Don’t give up on regional climate plan

Connecticut’s transportation system is wreaking havoc on our health, our climate and our economy. Today, most of us travel in gas-powered cars that emit air pollutants which harm public health and warm the planet. And we spend a lot of money doing it: Americans now owe a combined total of over $1.2 trillion on auto loans, a 75 percent increase since 2009.
TRAFFIC
whdh.com

Baker pulls plug on transportation emissions compact

After years of touting a multi-state compact to reduce transportation sector carbon emissions as “critical” to achieving environmental goals in Massachusetts, the Baker administration on Thursday effectively scrapped its participation and declared the program “no longer the best solution.”. Gov. Charlie Baker had long been one of the most vocal...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate#Transportation#Massfiscal#Tci#Commonwealth#The Constitution State
newbostonpost.com

Charlie Baker Backs Off Transportation and Climate Initiative Carbon Fee on Fuel

After years of touting a multi-state compact to reduce transportation sector carbon emissions as “critical” to achieving environmental goals in Massachusetts, the Baker administration on Thursday effectively scrapped its participation and declared the program “no longer the best solution.”. Governor Charlie Baker had long been one of the most vocal...
TRAFFIC
thecentersquare.com

DeWine, Republican governors call on Biden to ease supply chain regulations

(The Center Square) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine wants the Biden administration to ease restrictions on the trucking industry to help small businesses and consumers get access to goods during the holiday season. DeWine has joined 14 other Republican governors in asking the federal government to suspend what they called...
ECONOMY
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland’s next governor must lead on climate | COMMENTARY

As the nine Democrats who have so far declared themselves candidates to be Maryland’s next governor assemble their teams, announce their picks for lieutenant governor and stake out their policy positions, at least one pattern is emerging: They are leaning in to climate change. Not half-heartedly, like politicians who feel obligated to say something about environmental protection to satisfy ...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
thecentersquare.com

Whitmer directive preps state to fix infrastructure with federal dollars

(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive Tuesday, which will direct federal funds from the recently signed infrastructure package to fix the state's roads and bridges. “Right now, we have an [sic] historic opportunity to put Michiganders first and use the billions in funding we are...
POLITICS
WCAX

Governors in our region share their thanks on Thanksgiving

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The governors in our region on this Thanksgiving all shared what they are grateful for this holiday season with COVID in mind. Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said he’s thankful for lifesaving vaccines that have made it possible to gather again. In a statement, Scott, R-Vermont, said: “This is the time of year when we should reflect on what we’re thankful for, and I hope we all take a moment to do just that. The good still outweighs the bad, even if the bad gets more airtime. So today, let’s reflect on the good, and commit to making it even better.”
BURLINGTON, VT
thecentersquare.com

Virginia upgrades unemployment system

(The Center Square) – The Virginia Employment Commission launched an upgraded unemployment system last week designed to make it more modern. Under the new system, customers can access documents online and view a customer dashboard for claims filing status and other inquiry investment. According to the VEC, its changes to claims filing were also upgraded to improve user experience.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy