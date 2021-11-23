ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Feds seek to protect map turtles in 4 Gulf states, Georgia

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OCh9y_0d4KzTMv00

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Monday that it is proposing threatened status for the Pearl River map turtle, seeking to grant added federal protections to an at-risk species found only in Louisiana and Mississippi.

“These native freshwater map turtles are at risk and need our help,” regional director Leopoldo Miranda-Castro said in a news release.

The agency said it also would seek protection for the closely related Pascagoula map turtle, found only in Mississippi, and three other species found in Alabama, Florida , Georgia and Tennessee because they look like the Pearl River turtle.

Without protecting the other species it would be difficult for enforcement agents to stop people from catching and selling Pearl River map turtles — one of the main threats to the species, according to a preview posted a day ahead of its planned publication Tuesday in the Federal Register.

The “threatened due to similarity” status would make it illegal to take the turtles out of the wild but wouldn't require a recovery plan or other protections the Pearl River turtles will get if it is listed as threatened.

The map turtles' name is derived from shell markings that resemble the contour lines on topographic maps. Map turtles are also called sawbacks because their shells have a central ridge that sometimes develops saw-like points.

Their intricate markings make them popular pets, the agency said.

“An analysis of online marketplace offerings in Hong Kong revealed that interest in turtles as pets is increasing, that many of the species offered for sale are from North America, and that there is a higher interest in rare species,” the proposal said.

One reason scientists aren't designating critical habitat is that divulging that information would be a giveaway to poachers about where to hunt for the turtles, according to the proposal.

“Federal protection for the beautiful Pearl River map turtle is long overdue,” said Jason Totoiu, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, which joined Healthy Gulf, another ecological nonprofit, in suing to get both turtles listed as endangered. “Endangered” means a species is in danger of becoming extinct in all or much of its range. “Threatened” means a species is likely to become endangered within the foreseeable future.

“These turtles have managed to hang on in just a fraction of their historic range,” Totoiu said. "While it’s disappointing the Service isn’t proposing endangered species protections for both species, I’m hopeful that we can finally turn a corner and begin to recover these lovely turtles and the waterways they once thrived in.”

There are 13 species of map turtles, and the five covered in the agency’s declaration are all so similar that until 1992 they were all considered Alabama map turtles. In 2010, two months after the lawsuit was filed, the Pearl River species was separated from the Pascagoula map turtle.

In addition to the threat from collectors, the Pearl River map turtle faces major threats from habitat loss and damage, including pollution, and climate change, which also threatens the rivers where it lives.

“These turtles are barely hanging on in waterways that are very degraded. Without federal protection they might not survive," said Cynthia Sarthou, executive director of Healthy Gulf.

In addition to the Pascagoula species, the others protected as similar species are the Alabama map turtle, also found in Georgia, Mississippi, and Tennessee; Barbour’s map turtle living in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia; and the Escambia map turtle in Alabama and Florida.

Publication in the Federal Register will start a 60-day public comment period.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Local
Georgia Government
CBS News

FDA says Merck's COVID-19 pill is effective and the agency will seek advice on risks during pregnancy

Federal health regulators said an experimental COVID-19 pill from Merck is effective against the virus, but they will seek input from outside experts on risks of birth defects and other potential problems during pregnancy. The Food and Drug Administration posted its analysis of the pill ahead of a public meeting next week where academic and other experts will weigh in on its safety and effectiveness. The agency isn't required to follow the group's advice.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf States#Louisiana#Turtles#Feds#The Federal Register
The Associated Press

Black Friday is back but it’s not what it used to be

NEW YORK (AP) — On this year’s Black Friday, things almost seem normal. Malls and stores report decent-sized crowds, if not the floods of people that used to fight over the latest toys and electronics — online shopping is much too common for that now, and discounts are both more subdued and spread out over the weeks leading up to Christmas, on both websites and in stores.
RETAIL
CBS News

At least 52 dead in Russian mine collapse, officials say

A devastating explosion in a Siberian coal mine Thursday left 52 miners and rescuers dead about 820 feet underground, Russian officials said. Hours after a methane gas explosion and fire filled the mine with toxic fumes, rescuers found 14 bodies but then were forced to halt the search for 38 others because of a buildup of methane and carbon monoxide gas from the fire. Another 239 people were rescued.
ACCIDENTS
ABC News

ABC News

460K+
Followers
117K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy