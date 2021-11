Tori Spelling said it was “really hard” to admit she needed help with raising her five children. The 48-year-old actress is mother to Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, nine, and Beau, four, whom she has with her husband Dean McDermott, and has said she found it hard to ask for help with her brood because she was convinced she’d be able to do everything herself.

