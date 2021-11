Thanksgiving is the one day of the year dedicated to creating a decadent meal to share with your family members and friends. But it can also be one of the most stressful days of the year—the kitchen gets hot and crowded, and your stovetop seems too small to cook everything you need by the time your guests arrive. Well, it's time to say goodbye to the Thanksgiving day madness and cook at ease without firing up any of your burners.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO