ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Farmgate: Witnessing B.C. flooding's impact on farms

By Angela Dorie
kingstonthisweek.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have been following the events in British Columbia as areas are deluged with rain. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. While we can empathize with families who have lost everything, it is the farmers who we can best relate to. How does one cope in...

www.kingstonthisweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
theenergymix.com

Today’s Flooded B.C. Farmland was Once a Lake that Sustained Indigenous Economies

Stó꞉lō people fishing with dipnets on the Fraser River. Charles Macmunn/PD-Canada/Wikimedia Commons. Created by settler hubris and ingenuity—at the expense of local Indigenous peoples— Sumas Prairie, Abbotsford, is now fighting multiple forces of nature that appear determined to restore it from its current state as an agricultural powerhouse to its original condition as a lake.
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

Flooding takes toll on B.C., Washington farms

Flooding this week in northwest Washington and British Columbia killed livestock, disrupted dairies and blocked the supply of animal feed. Flooding was worst in B.C.'s Fraser Valley. The water was receding Thursday, but many farm animals remained stranded, B.C. Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham said. Desperate farmers were using boats...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Guardian

‘It’s horrendous’: flooding causes significant crop damage to farms around Forbes

Farmers along the Lachlan River are seeing devastating crop losses just on the cusp of what was to be a bumper harvest, due to flooding. While the town of Forbes has seen the floodwaters come in lower than the expected peak, farmers on properties in the surrounding area say the floodwaters were the highest levels they’ve seen – and the consequent damage done to their crops and properties is significant.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Payments: Know The Cash Boosts Scheduled Before Christmas

U.S. citizens will get a financial boost ahead of Christmas. The governments of several U.S. states have decided to issue stimulus checks to their residents. The additional monetary support will be a welcome relief for the citizens before the holidays. According to an article published by MARCA on November 26, the government authorities have planned to provide these benefits as universal basic income.
ECONOMY
ScienceAlert

Molecule Derived From Poisonous Plant Blocks All SARS-CoV-2 Variants in Cell Cultures

The plant-based antiviral agent thapsigargin (TG), derived from a group of poisonous plants known as 'deadly carrots', appears to be effective against all variants of SARS-CoV-2 in the lab – and that includes the quick-spreading Delta variant. A previous study published in February demonstrated that TG can be effective against a host of viruses. Now, this latest work by the same research team confirms that the antiviral also isn't being outflanked as SARS-CoV-2 evolves. With the emergence of new variants an ongoing possibility, it's intriguing to observe the continuous efficacy of TG. In tests on cell cultures in the lab, doses of TG delivered...
SCIENCE
bigblueunbiased.com

Several states, cities to give stimulus checks before Christmas

People who have suffered from the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic can expect financial assistance from many state and local governments before Christmas, according to reports. Americans are set to receive cash as either a stimulus check or as part of the universal basic income. Let’s go through the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Birds#Forest Fires#Poultry#Horse#Un
kingstonthisweek.com

Maple View Lodge expansion stalls

New COVID-19 design rules threaten to further balloon the costs of the Maple View Lodge expansion and derail the construction schedule of the counties-owned long-term-care home in Athens. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The design changes required by the...
POLITICS
ABC4

When nature calls: BLM Utah shares tips on doing the right thing

(ABC4) – When it comes to embarking outdoors, the adage of “leaving things better than you found it” is quite applicable. With folks journeying into nature, park officials are reminding visitors to clean up their waste — that includes human waste. Bureau of Land Management Utah (BLM) officials say improperly disposing of human waste can […]
UTAH STATE
chronicle99.com

SNAP Benefits: See If The Payments Will Increase After Thanksgiving

The U.S. Citizens are likely to receive a hike in the social security benefits with the arrival of Thanksgiving. According to an online article published by MARCA on November 24, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is available to most families and individuals who satisfy the program’s income requirements. The amount of SNAP benefits a family receives is determined by their income and certain expenses.
HEALTH
The Next Web

Is it a car? Is it a motorbike? No, it’s an autocycle!

You might have seen a weird vehicle at any number of recent car show that sits somewhere between motorcycles and cars. It’s called an autocycle, and while the idea is hardly new, it kind of reached its peak about 2014, only to leave most hopeful buyers cooling their heels waiting for vehicles to roll off the factory floor.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
CBS Denver

NOAA Outlook For Early December Keeps Colorado Warm And Dry

DENVER (CBS4) – NOAA released their outlook for the first two weeks of December on Saturday and if you’re hoping for a change to the recent dry and warm weather pattern then you’ll be disappointed. With Colorado’s worsening drought conditions we can only hope that there’s something in the pipeline to make this outlook end up being wrong. NOAA released their 6-10 day and 8-14 day outlooks this morning. Needless to say they are depressing! Here's to hoping they are wrong! (6-10 day below … the 8-14 is basically the same) #COwx #4wx pic.twitter.com/YrffccI08G — Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) November 27, 2021 The 6-10...
COLORADO STATE
CBS DFW

Invasive Weed Choking Parts Of Stillhouse Hollow Lake

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) – An invasive underwater weed is spreading in a Central Texas lake popular with anglers, tangling boat propellers and threatening the fish. The weed is hydrilla, an aquatic plant initially imported and sold as an aquarium plant in the 1950s that has become one of the world’s most invasive plants. Fishing guide Bob Maindelle says its presence is at an all-time high in Stillhouse Hollow Lake, about 13 miles southeast of Killeen. “So much hydrilla has now grown in Stillhouse that entire coves are now completely inaccessible to boating anglers because the matted vegetation entangles the propellers of both outboard engines and electric trolling motors, thus prohibiting access,” Maindelle wrote recently in the Killeen Daily Herald. The plants are spread by uncleaned boats and form thick mats on water surfaces, changing their pH levels, stripping them of oxygen, restricting native plant growth, blocking nutrients for aquatic animals, and hindering irrigation, recreation and water flow, according to the Texas Invasive Species Institute. Furthermore, it can damage water quality and foster the growth of toxic blue-green algae. Such algae were linked to the recent sudden deaths of multiple dogs at nearby Belton Lake.
KILLEEN, TX
kingstonthisweek.com

Public health limits private indoor gatherings to 10 people

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health has implemented restrictions on social gatherings in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the region. On Friday afternoon, medical officer of health Dr. Piotr Oglaza issued a class order under Section 22 of the Ontario Health Protection and Promotion...
PUBLIC HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Return From Extinction

The prospect of "reviving" an extinct species – or a, genetic hybrid version of it – is moving closer to reality thanks to the sophistication of genome engineering technologies coupled with our ability to extract and sequence archaic DNA samples. In September, the biotech/genetics company. Colossal – co-founded in 2021...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy