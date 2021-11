Just as Audi and Porsche are bringing fast wagons stateside, Mercedes has abandoned their most interesting wagon option. Their CLS Shooting Brake debuted in Europe in 2012, but it was discontinued with the last generation of CLS back in 2018. The replacement has not yet spawned a wagon after three full years of production, and the AMG GT 4-Door that replaced the higher end CLS options has not been blessed with a fifth door option, either. If another great five-door is to come from Mercedes, the likelihood is that it will be part of an electrified or all-electric lineup of future performance cars. That last fact particularly disappointed Eduard Pogea, so he did something about it.

CARS ・ 6 HOURS AGO