Chelsea hosts Juventus on Tuesday night as the Champions League returns to Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel’s side will be looking to extend its unbeaten run in all competitions to 10 matches after the last loss in Turin. The Blues need to find a way to capture all three points on the night if they want any chance at topping Group H. The Old Lady has already secured their place in the knockout rounds of the UCL and anything other than a loss would do that for the home side, as well. A lot of weight would be lifted off the European Champions’ shoulders with a positive result, can they overcome one of their biggest challengers this season and continue the journey to defend their crown?

