ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

KMAland Sports Schedule: Monday, November 22nd

By Derek Martin
kmaland.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KMAland) -- Plenty of basketball, bowling and football on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Monday. Check out the full schedule below....

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
farmerpublishing.com

2021 KMA Sports All-KMAland Missouri Volleyball Team

For the first time, KMA Sports is honoring all of the top players in all three of the states in its coverage area – Iowa, Missouri, and Nebraska. The 2021 All-KMAland Missouri Team included three Atchison County athletes: Rylee Jenkins of Rock Port, Claire Martin of Tarkio (East Atchison), and Natalie Hedlund of Fairfax (East Atchison). Jenkins had a big, efficient year, hitting .311 efficiency while averaging 2.9 kills per set this season. She had 110.0 total blocks, served 55 aces and averaged 2.7 digs and 2.2 assists per set. Hedlund helped lead East Atchison to a state sectional game with 3.1 kills per set while hitting .254 on the year. The junior was also the team’s top blocker with 40 total swats and averaged 2.5 digs per set. Martin put together a huge season as the East Atchison setter, finishing the year with an area-high average of 7.6 assists while also averaging 3.4 digs and serving 75 aces. (KMALand News)
SPORTS
SignalsAZ

Bradshaw Mountain High School Sports Recap – November 22nd

Bradshaw Mountain High School basketball and soccer start their seasons on November 30th. Football season has come to a close. Bradshaw Mountain High School Varsity Football lost their game on November 22nd against Prescott in a 6-14 final score. Overall, Bradshaw Mountain finished their season with 7 wins and 3 losses. Congratulations, Bears!
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott High School Sports Recap – November 22nd

Prescott High School Football won their game against Bradshaw Mountain Bears and move on to play State this Friday against Poston Butte Broncos. The Prescott High Football team beat the Bradshaw Mountain Bears on November 19th finishing the game with a 14-6 win. The team plays Poston Butte this Friday, November 26th to compete for State.
PRESCOTT, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
SignalsAZ

Chino Valley High Sports Recap – November 22nd

Chino Valley High School Boy’s and Girl’s Basketball Teams will begin their season this week with first games on November 23rd. The Boy’s basketball team will begin playing with their first games on November 23rd against Winslow Bulldogs and November 27th against the Show Low Cougars. The Girl’s basketball team...
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
ozarkradionews.com

Sports for Mon Nov 22nd

This past Saturday afternoon Ava hosted Lamar in the class 2 state quarter finals, Ava played hard but in the end it was Lamar with the win 35-14. Lamar will face Richmond Saturday at 1pm in the class 2 Semifinals. In class 1 Thayer hosted Windsor and the Bobcats took...
SPORTS
kmaland.com

Iowa grabs in-state commitment

(Iowa City) -- The Iowa football program landed an in-state pledge from Indianola's Carter Erickson on Friday. Erickson is projected as an athlete, but played receiver and defensive back for Indianola last year. Erickson was a key cog in the Indians' potent passing attack last year, hauling in 45 balls...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Bowling#City West#Basketball#Kmaland Basketball#Ankeny Christian Academy#Spencer Lrb G#Aurora#Sandhills Thedford
kmaland.com

Pioneer Conference releases all-conference football picks

(KMAland) -- The Pioneer Conference has released their all-conference football teams from this past season. Sacred Heart’s Brogan Nachtigal, Derek Schawang, Jakob Jordan, Tyler Catlin and Jake Froeschl were all first team choices. Lourdes Central Catholic also landed Blake Miller, Joe Kearney, Caleb Howard and Will Funke on the first team squad.
FOOTBALL
kmaland.com

Impact immeasurable for KMAland A/1A/2A Defensive Player of the Year Freeberg

(Neola) -- Tri-Center’s Brecken Freeberg was healthy in just six games during his senior season. His impact, though, was immeasurable. Despite a high ankle sprain in the season’s fifth game, the Trojans standout is this year’s A/1A/2A KMAland Defensive Player of the Year. Even in just six full games, Freeberg...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
kmaland.com

North Andrew places 3 on first team All-GRC softball

(KMAland) -- North Andrew landed three, Stanberry had two and Worth County finished with one on the first team All-Grand River Conference in softball. North Andrew’s Makenna Goldizen, Katrina Warren and Madison Curran, Stanberry’s Sadie Runde and Lexi Craig and Worth County’s Ali Brown all picked up first team honors.
SPORTS
kmaland.com

Auburn places six on C-1 District 1 first team, Nebraska City lands five

(KMAland) -- Auburn led KMAland schools with six first-team designations on the Class C-1 District 1 team on Wednesday. The Bulldogs received first-team nods from Ryan Dixon (QB/DB), Ryan Binder (WR/DB), Brad Hall (RB/LB), Austin Lavigne (OL/DL), Wyatt Rowell (OL/DL) and Blake Allen (TE/LB). Tate Hug (RB/LB), Stetson Neiman (OL/DL),...
AUBURN, NE
kmaland.com

Northwest men to participate in 2022 Small College Basketball Tip-Off Classic

(Maryville) -- The Northwest Missouri State men's basketball program will participate in the 2022 Small College Basketball Tip-Off Classic. The event takes place on November 5th and 6th at the Jenkins Fieldhouse in Lakeland, Florida. The 2022 event will feature 10 teams. View the full release from Northwest athletics here.
MARYVILLE, MO
kmaland.com

East Atchison lands 6, Rock Port puts up 4 on All-275 First Team

(KMAland) -- Six East Atchison and four Rock Port football players were named to first team All-275 Conference recently. For East Atchison, Josh Smith (QB), Kaylin Merriweather (RB), Braden Graves (End/WR) and Aaron Schlueter (OL) landed on the first team offense while Schlueter (DE) and Merriweather (LB) were also honored on the defense.
ROCK PORT, MO
kmaland.com

Plattsmouth puts seven on Trailblazer Conference first team

(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth football paced the Trailblazer Conference's first team with seven designations. Those honors came from Christian Meneses (running back), Clyde Hinton (defensive back), Owen Prince (defensive back), TJ Fitzpatrick (defensive back), Cameron Aughenbaugh (linebacker), Austin Sohl (offensive lineman) and Caleb Adkins (defensive lineman). Meneses was the honorary offensive captain while Hinton earned the same honor on defense.
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
kmaland.com

CAM's Bower uses love, leadership to land KMAland Football Coach of the Year

(Anita) -- A coaching journey that has gone to Minnesota, through Arizona three times and then back to the original roots reached a championship level last week. CAM used speed and power and — most of all — love to deliver the communities of Cumberland, Anita and Massena its first state title as Cougars. The emotional, fiery and genuinely kind head coach Barry Bower is honored today with the KMAland Football Coach of the Year.
CUMBERLAND, IA
kmaland.com

Former St. Albert coach Kayl reflects on recent state title

(Gretna) -- A former KMAland coach recently completed an impressive turnaround and led his new team to a state championship. Mike Kayl -- who spent nine seasons as a coach in various sports at St. Albert -- is now the head coach at Gretna and recently led the Dragons to the Class A state title on Tuesday night in a 7-3 win over Omaha, Westside.
HIGH SCHOOL
kmaland.com

Presenting the 2021 KMA Sports State Football Players of the Year

(KMAland) -- One final day for the KMA Sports football awards extravaganza, and we are bringing back the state football player of the year winners. At KMA Sports, we don’t feel we’re in a position to run full all-state teams, but we do think we can — through our season-long coverage and a little help from Varsity Bound — give out the following awards:
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy