KMAland Sports Schedule: Monday, November 22nd

For the first time, KMA Sports is honoring all of the top players in all three of the states in its coverage area – Iowa, Missouri, and Nebraska. The 2021 All-KMAland Missouri Team included three Atchison County athletes: Rylee Jenkins of Rock Port, Claire Martin of Tarkio (East Atchison), and Natalie Hedlund of Fairfax (East Atchison). Jenkins had a big, efficient year, hitting .311 efficiency while averaging 2.9 kills per set this season. She had 110.0 total blocks, served 55 aces and averaged 2.7 digs and 2.2 assists per set. Hedlund helped lead East Atchison to a state sectional game with 3.1 kills per set while hitting .254 on the year. The junior was also the team’s top blocker with 40 total swats and averaged 2.5 digs per set. Martin put together a huge season as the East Atchison setter, finishing the year with an area-high average of 7.6 assists while also averaging 3.4 digs and serving 75 aces. (KMALand News)

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO