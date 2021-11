Performance marketing company receives the highest awards for ad creatives in both Team Achievement and Motion Graphic Video categories. yellowHEAD , the AI-powered performance marketing company, received two platinum awards in the 2021 MarCom Awards. The company earned a platinum award in the “Team Achievement” category for its work with mobile publisher SciPlay, and another platinum award in the “Motion Graphics Video” for its Game of Thrones Conquest – Dragon Champion animatic, created for Warner Bros. International Enterprises. The MarCom Awards are an international creative competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in the field of marketing and communication.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO