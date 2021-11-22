ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Gordon carries Nicholls State past Cal Poly 75-72 in OT

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Ty Gordon had 24 points as Nicholls State narrowly defeated Cal Poly 75-72 in overtime on Monday. Devante Carter added 20 points and Pierce Spencer had eight rebounds for...

www.stltoday.com

saturdaytradition.com

Another FBS head coach has been fired, bringing total to 15 this season

The coaching carousel will add another stop to the list during this college football season. Louisiana Tech is firing coach Skip Holtz after the season finale on Saturday against host Rice, according to reporter Brett McMurphy:. This marks the 15th vacancy this season:. Holtz has coached at Louisiana Tech since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
gojsutigers.com

Jackson State Routs NIcholls State 75-59

JACKSON, Miss. – Dayzsha Rogan, the reigning SWAC Player of the Year and Ameshya Williams, the reigning SWAC Defensive Player of the Year, ruled supreme in Jackson State's dominating 75-59 win over Nicholls State Tuesday afternoon from the Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center. Williams provided the thunder and...
JACKSON, MS
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State falls to Cal Poly, heads into Idaho game with just one win

Of course it ended that way. Games between two 1-8 teams should not be normal. They should be silly and sloppy and weird because, well, both teams have nothing to lose. It seemed weird enough when a Cal Poly defender slipped and Idaho State receiver Tanner Conner reeled in a wide-open pass on 4th and 14 that put the Bengals in the red zone with a minute left down eight.
IDAHO STATE
KESQ

Brajkovic carries Davidson past Penn 72-60

CONWAY, S.C. — Luka Brajkovic posted 14 points and 11 rebounds to carry Davidson to a 72-60 win over Penn in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Jordan Dingle led the Quakers on Friday with 13 points.
BASKETBALL
CBS Sports

College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: NC State vs. North Carolina in action

Black Friday kicks off the Christmas shopping season, and the 2021 iteration will again be delivering us the gifts of six games involving ranked teams to kick off rivalry week as the college football regular season reaches its conclusion. No. 21 San Diego State hosts Boise State on CBS and No. 16 Iowa travels to Nebraska in early-afternoon matchups with conference championship implications. Texas will also be in action early against Kansas State as the Longhorns hope to avoid finishing with their worst record since 1956.
COLLEGE SPORTS
buildingthedam.com

Oregon State WBB: Beavers Take Down Cal Baptist 80-72

After a tough challenge in the first half from California Baptist, a dominant third quarter powered Oregon State to an 80-72 win over the Lancers. Oregon State improves to 2-0 on the season. The Beavers jumped out to an early lead in the first few minutes of the opening quarter,...
OREGON STATE
The 562

CIF State Water Polo: Long Beach Poly Advances Past Cleveland

All of The562’s water polo coverage for the 2021-22 school year is sponsored by Aqualand. Visit AqualandOfTheFree.com to learn more. Coming off an exhilarating week that saw a 92-year CIF title drought come to an end, the Long Beach Poly boys’ water polo team did what it needed to do on Tuesday night at the Cabrillo High pool: survive and advance. At no point was the outcome really in question for the highly-favored Jackrabbits, who dispatched of visiting Cleveland High by a 20-9 final score in their opening game of the CIF State Division 3 SoCal Regional bracket, but Poly certainly didn’t play its sharpest game of the season.
LONG BEACH, CA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Nicholls St., Cal Poly meet in San Juan Capistrano

Cal Poly (1-3) vs. Nicholls State (3-2) , JSerra Pavilion, San Juan Capistrano, California; Monday, 3 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly is taking on Nicholls State in a postseason game at JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano. Nicholls State lost 63-50 to TCU on Thursday, while Cal Poly came up short in an 87-57 game against Santa Clara on Friday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Hutch Post

Key Run Lifts Illinois Past K-State, 72-64

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – No. 14/15 Illinois broke open a tight contest with a decisive 21-7 run midway through the second half, which included five 3-point field goals, to pull away from Kansas State on Tuesday night in the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Classic in front of 7,255 at the T-Mobile Center.
ILLINOIS STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Parolin scores 12 to carry Lehigh past Columbia 79-72

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Dominic Parolin posted 12 points as Lehigh beat Columbia 79-72 on Tuesday night. Evan Taylor had 18 points and six rebounds for Lehigh (1-4), which ended its season-opening four-game losing streak. Jeameril Wilson added 12 points. Jakob Alamudun had 10 points. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa...
BASKETBALL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Dixon leads No. 10 Louisville women over Cal Poly 72-32

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Liz Dixon scored 15 points and No. 10 Louisville rolled in its first visit to California in seven years with a 72-32 rout of Cal Poly on Tuesday night. It was the first time a top-10 team has ever played at Cal Poly. The...
COLLEGE SPORTS

