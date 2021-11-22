ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

When states cut off COVID benefits early, U.S. must pay - lawsuit

By Brendan Pierson
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a91GH_0d4KnHJF00

(Reuters) - The U.S. government has been hit with two proposed class actions seeking to hold it responsible for paying unemployment benefits under last year's COVID-19 relief law to residents of states that ended the benefits early.

The lawsuits, filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas and the Court of Federal Claims, both say the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was enacted in March 2020, made payments to people who lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic mandatory under the law, even if state governments decided to stop administering them.

The U.S. Department of Labor, which oversaw the so-called Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) at the federal level, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Twenty-five Republican-controlled states, including Texas, Georgia and Iowa, cut off some form of COVID relief benefits before they were set to end under the CARES Act in September. Twenty of the states cut off PUA, according to the lawsuits.

While workers have sued some of those states, Danny Rosenthal of James & Hoffman, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said he believed Monday's lawsuit was the first seeking recovery from the federal government.

The plaintiffs brought their cases under the federal Tucker Act, which waives the government's usual sovereign immunity from being sued in cases where plaintiffs claim that they are owed mandatory payment under a federal statute.

They say that, under the CARES Act, the federal government "shall provide" the unemployment funds. While the law stated that the program was to be managed through agreements with states that have an "adequate system" for administering payments, it did not remove the federal government's obligation to beneficiaries in states without such a system.

"In describing the Secretary of Labor's obligation to provide PUA payments, the language of the CARES Act is clear and mandatory," both lawsuits said. "It does not grant discretion to the Secretary or states to deny PUA payments guaranteed by the Act to qualified individuals."

The plaintiffs are seeking judgments against the government for the amount all class members would have received if their benefits had not been cut off early. The proposed classes likely includes hundreds of thousands of people, according to the complaints.

The plaintiffs did not say how much money they were seeking for the class. All of the individual plaintiffs are seeking under $10,000.

The cases are Creager Ireland v. United States, U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas, No. 21-cv-01049, and Beaty v. United States, U.S. Court of Federal Claims, No. 21-cv-02195.

For plaintiffs: Anna Bocchini of Equal Justice Center; Chris Williams and Sheila Maddali of National Legal Advocacy Network; Danny Rosenthal and Ryan Griffin of James & Hoffman; and Michael Persoon of Despres, Schwartz and Geoghegan

For the government: not immediately available

Brendan Pierson reports on product liability litigation and on all areas of health care law. He can be reached at brendan.pierson@thomsonreuters.com.

Comments / 8

Holly Walker
4d ago

Im in Rural Ky and I Could Sure use the Name A Good Lawyer that would Love to Dive In to Holding ky accountable for all of us that Never got a Dime.I was Approved, Requested payments for Over a year. Had an appointment With unemployment in July the Lady I Spoke with told me that unfortunately Even though I've already Been approved NOW I Will Be getting a Danial Letter in the mail But Don't worry Because She assured me that I qualify for the Pandemic Relief 100% that I Should start Seeing my Payments as Well as all of My Back pay.I have yet to get one Dime and as of Sept they cut unemployment as Well as the PUA Regardless Weather or not you Still had Funds Available they were cut off.Im Sure there are alot of People that Should Be involved in this lawsuit case.God Bless America

Reply(2)
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
State
Georgia State
Washington Post

More than 9 in 10 federal workers and military personnel are vaccinated, with only a small percentage seeking exemptions, White House says

Ninety-two percent of federal employees and military personnel have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, while nearly 5 percent more have asked for exemptions on religious or medical grounds, the White House said Wednesday. Among civil servants, vaccination percentages range from 86.1 percent at the Agriculture Department to 97.8 percent at...
U.S. POLITICS
PennLive.com

More than 90% of federal workers got COVID-19 shots by deadline: officials

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 90% of federal workers received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday’s deadline set by President Joe Biden. Biden announced in September that more than 3.5 million federal workers were required to undergo vaccination, with no with option to get regularly tested instead, unless they secured an approved medical or religious exemption. A U.S. official said the vast majority of federal workers are fully vaccinated, and that a smaller number have pending or approved exceptions to the mandate.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Covid#The U S District Court#Republican#James Hoffman
AL.com

‘Enough is enough’: Alabama attorney general joins 11 other states in suit over Biden healthcare worker vaccine mandate

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall joined 11 of his colleagues from other states in suing the Biden administration over requiring healthcare workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, saying the president “abandoned persuasion for brute force” in announcing his order. Unlike Biden’s mandate requiring private sector employees to be vaccinated, the...
ALABAMA STATE
The Week

Republicans are suddenly in favor of unemployment benefits — for anti-vaxxers

If you live in Kansas and get fired from your job for refusing to take a COVID vaccine, at least you'll be able to collect unemployment checks. The state's GOP-controlled legislature met in a special session on Monday to push back against President Biden's vaccine mandates. By the end of the day, legislators agreed to a bill that creates an expansive religious exemption from employer requirements to get the jab — "a lot of people are going to find Jesus and that's fantastic," one official cracked — but also ensures that anti-vaxxers don't have to worry about getting fired for their refusal because they'll still get paid. Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat who has already come out against Biden's mandate, said she will sign the legislation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Smoky Mountain News

State budget includes teacher pay increase, COVID relief

After years of working to provide public education during a pandemic without pay raises, or a state budget, public schools in North Carolina will once again operate with a state budget in place after it was signed Nov. 18 by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. The budget does address many...
Reuters

Reuters

233K+
Followers
245K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy