Willard ‘Bud’ Lester Niemiste Jr.

Cover picture for the articleWillard “Bud” Lester Niemiste Jr. passed away at Essentia Health-St. Mary's in Duluth on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Bud was born on Dec. 29, 1940, in Virginia to Edith and Willard Niemiste Sr. He joined the Navy...

