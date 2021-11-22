ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medli’s Melodies: Four problems, one solution

By Jacob Smith
Cover picture for the articleThe Russian classic novel Anna Karenina opens with the line, “Happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.” In Majora’s Mask, this is readily apparent, as there are several unhappy folks with distinct problems. One of the best ways this is portrayed is in the...

Medli’s Melodies: On the island, the floating island, the Remlit sleeps tonight

There’s a lot to be said for the open-world exploration mechanic that we have come to associate with, and expect from, the Zelda series. Dropping into the middle of a vast, sprawling landscape teeming with beauty, danger, and hidden secrets is absolutely exhilarating, especially when you have no clear destination and must carve out a non-linear path to discover your true mission. But I’ve found that when it comes to endless replayability and pure childlike delight, the level-based platform games of my youth are still the clear winners, and one prominent feature of these titles that I find particularly endearing is the central hub world. Who could forget their first time soaring through the gorgeous Comet Observatory in Super Mario Galaxy, or bumbling around the whimsical DK Isle in Donkey Kong 64? Locations like these solidly embed themselves in our memories over time, serving as comforting home bases where we can have leisurely chats with locals, stock up on supplies, and just take in the scenery before venturing back out into the world.
VIDEO GAMES
chscommunicator.com

A Missing Melody

I wiped my sweaty palms onto my black jeans and headed to the edge of the stage. Looking out into the audience, I was able to make out the dimly lit faces of friends and family. Trying to remain focused, I snapped my eyes directly back to the daunting piece of sheet music I had been practicing strenuously for months. This was the moment: my first ever concert band solo, and I wasn’t about to let it be my last.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Bathe in the Gentle Melodies of Genocide Pact’s “Deprive/Degrade”

Subtly. Elegance. Grace. Finesse. These are the kinds of adjectives often used to describe the music of the post-life metal band Genocide Pact…. …and never have they been more appropriate than on the band’s latest single, “Deprive/Degrade.” Like the gentle, soothing plink-plink-plink sounds of rain hitting your windowsill in the night, “Deprive/Degrade” is a massage for the ears — and the soul. It is, dare I say, music’s answer to a candle-lit, scented bubble bath. Just relax and enjoy the effervescence.
MUSIC
guitar.com

Meet One Step Closer: The band combining post-hardcore melodies with shoegaze fervour

The best hardcore records dredge up all sorts of stuff – anger, resentment, excitement, aggression, escapism – as fuel for communal, cathartic releases in clubs, houses, American Legion halls, wherever. But One Step Closer’s certified rager of a new record This Place You Know managed to pull off this feat without any shows on the horizon.
ROCK MUSIC
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Andrew Lloyd Webber tells young actors they work in the service industry: ‘Nobody has a right to be on stage’

Andrew Lloyd Webber has criticised young cast members of his musical Cinderella, accusing them of not recognising that they work in the “service industry”.Earlier this month, reports emerged in The Daily Mail claiming that the theatre composer had “berated” the cast of his new production after they received a negative review from The New York Post, believing it would impact a Broadway transfer of the musical.His call was allegedly played over the speakers at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, with cast members said to be left in tears afterwards and discussing potential strike action.Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Front Row on...
CELEBRITIES
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Explorers Find Flintstone-Inspired Mansion Empty in the Woods

You're not likely to see a home like this anywhere. It's a stone mansion abandoned in the woods that looks like it was inspired by the Flintstones cartoon. One of the most popular YouTube channels that specializes in exploring abandoned places is BigBankz. Here's what they said about this very recent adventure in the remote woodlands:
TV & VIDEOS
soultracks.com

Motown hitmaker Marilyn McLeod dies at 82

(November 26, 2021) She was part of one of the great songwriting teams of the 1970s and 80s, and left a string of Motown smashes that we revere even in 2021. Today we say a sad goodbye to the great Marilyn McLeod, who penned top hits for Diana Ross, Jermaine Jackson and more.
MUSIC
Popculture

Netflix Cutting Jack Black Movie Just Weeks After It Hit the Top 10

Netflix is removing one of Jack Black's most beloved comedies from its catalog, despite the fact that it recently dominated the streamer's Top 10. School of Rock, directed by Dazed and Confused's Richard Linklater, made it all the way to number 6 on Netflix in September as fans were reminded why the 2003 movie is such a classic, so be sure to catch it before it leaves on Nov. 30.
TV & VIDEOS
zeldauniverse.net

Tingle’s Maps: Link’s Room (Skyward Sword)

Link’s room is diagonal to Groose’s room and next to Fledge’s room. I’d never noticed before that Link and Fledge’s rooms aren’t divided by a wall but panels, so they could see one another’s floors. I wonder which came first: the dividing panels or the residents?. Tingle’s Maps is a...
VIDEO GAMES
zeldauniverse.net

10 useful items that need to return in a future Zelda game

There is a lot to love about The Legend of Zelda series. And one of the most iconic things about it is the bevy of fun and creative items. These are the weapons, tools, and upgrades that let the player solve puzzles and claim victory against Link’s unrelenting enemies. While...
VIDEO GAMES
zeldauniverse.net

The full Zelda 64 Space World ’97 Beta Experience mod is finally here

YouTuber Hard4Games has done a massive exploration of the newly released re-creation of the Ocarina of Time Space World ’97 Beta Experience. This is a rebuild of the Ocarina of Time beta that was shown at the Nintendo Space World showcase back in, you guessed it, 1997. Parts of this early version of the game were thought to be lost until they were discovered in an overdump back in January of this year.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldauniverse.net

How family as a story element has profoundly impacted The Legend of Zelda

The narrative elements that build every captivating story in the Zelda series are the finer details that help each game reach its full potential. Inner conflicts, personal growths, politics, and the reliable dichotomy between good and evil are used to full effect in most of the games. The same goes for other themes, of which there are simply too many to list.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldauniverse.net

Yuga’s Art Gallery: Restarting the dance

Not just any person named Simon — that would be super rude — but that multi-colored devilry that older people have been trying to pass off as “fun” to children for decades. The cacophony of lights and sounds mixed with the unpleasant smoke emanating from my head as my brain tries to remember the pattern only to end up forgetting is not very fun. All that to say that when I entered the Subrosian Dance Hall during my playthrough of Oracle of Seasons, I was less than thrilled. High-stakes memorization dancing? No thanks!
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

How Pixar’s ‘Luca’ Was Inspired By Hayao Miyazaki’s ‘Playful’ Style

“Luca” fulfills Pixar’s mandate of expanding its boundaries. The animated film, directed by Enrico Casarosa, is set in Italy, but the storytelling is influenced by Japanese films, especially the works of Hayao Miyazaki: subtle, beautiful and moving. It’s a strong Oscar contender for best animated film. Casarosa was born in Milan and raised there in the 1970s-80s. But he set the film earlier, circa 1960, “because it becomes more timeless. And since SCUBA diving wasn’t so popular, the existence of an undiscovered sea-monster community was more plausible.” There were also aesthetic reasons: The late 1950s and early ’60s had distinct style, from...
MOVIES
InsideHook

Mary Shelley’s London Home Can Be Yours For $1.3 Million

Few writers can say that they created works with the staying power of Mary Shelley’s novel Frankenstein. Over 200 years after it was first published, it continues to be widely read — and continues to inspire new work, from Larry Fessenden’s psychological horror film Depraved to Jeannette Winterson’s distinctively-structured novel Frankissstein. And that’s to say nothing of a recently-rekindled debate over Shelley’s role in the emergence of science fiction.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

