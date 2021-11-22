Medli’s Melodies: Four problems, one solution

There’s a lot to be said for the open-world exploration mechanic that we have come to associate with, and expect from, the Zelda series. Dropping into the middle of a vast, sprawling landscape teeming with beauty, danger, and hidden secrets is absolutely exhilarating, especially when you have no clear destination and must carve out a non-linear path to discover your true mission. But I’ve found that when it comes to endless replayability and pure childlike delight, the level-based platform games of my youth are still the clear winners, and one prominent feature of these titles that I find particularly endearing is the central hub world. Who could forget their first time soaring through the gorgeous Comet Observatory in Super Mario Galaxy, or bumbling around the whimsical DK Isle in Donkey Kong 64? Locations like these solidly embed themselves in our memories over time, serving as comforting home bases where we can have leisurely chats with locals, stock up on supplies, and just take in the scenery before venturing back out into the world.

