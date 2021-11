PORT HUENEME (CBSLA) — U.S. Navy resources are being put to work to help ease the bottleneck at Southern California’s ports. Naval Base Ventura County announced Monday it has activated a standing joint-use agreement with the Oxnard Harbor District/Port of Hueneme to help decrease the port congestion in Los Angeles County and ease the national supply-chain shortage. NBVC is made up of three facilities – Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and San Nicolas Island – and is home to the Pacific Coast Seabees, the Westcoast Hawkeyes, three warfare centers, and the Navy’s “ghost fleet” of unmanned air and sea vehicles. The activated agreement...

