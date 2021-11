US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen believes that the pandemic has been calling the shots for the economy and for inflation. Ludovic Subran, chief economist at Allianz, Europe’s largest investor and insurer, and a member of the Council of Economic Advisors to the French Prime Minister, retweeted an article on US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stating that the inflation is likely to stay until Covid is under control. She emphasised that continued progress against the pandemic was the only way to bring down prices of goods.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO