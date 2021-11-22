ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Saints tight end Trautman sidelined 4-6 weeks

By Sean Fazende
WAFB
WAFB
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints tight end Adam Trautman has a sprained MCL and will be out 4-6 weeks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Trautman is coming off his...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver

Less than 24 hours before kickoff, the New Orleans Saints made a plethora of moves to their active roster. The most notable move features wide receiver Kevin White. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football announced on Saturday that White has been waived by the Saints. Veteran cornerback Ken Crawley was also waived this afternoon.
NFL
New York Post

No one saw this Tom Brady mistake coming: ‘Cost us the game’

The Saints had just taken the lead and yet it felt ominous. A 23-yard field goal by Brian Johnson put the Saints up 29-27 over the Buccaneers with 1:41 left in the game. But their aggressive play-calling inside the 10-yard line, two incomplete passes by Trevor Siemian and settling for a field goal left Tom Brady with plenty of time to add to his NFL legend.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
News Radio 710 KEEL

Saints Fall to 5-4 With Tight 23-21 Loss to Tennessee Titans

Multiple mistakes on special teams doomed the New Orleans Saints in their close 23-21 loss on the road against the Tennessee Titans. This week was the second straight week where the Saints dug themselves into a hole, mounted a huge comeback, and fell short at the very end of the game. They are now 5-4 this season and failed to take advantage of the NFC South's leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the Washington Football Team.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football#Espn
WGR550

Bills feast in win over Saints on Thanksgiving night

The Bills bounce back from a miserable loss this past Sunday with a complete effort on both sides of the football. In the end, it resulted in a 31-6 road win over the Saints at the Caesars Superdome. Brayton Wilson has a complete game recap:
NFL
WAFB

Report: Saints sign Taysom Hill to four-year extension

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Taysom Hill has agreed to a four-year extension with the Saints, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It’s a unique deal worth $40 million but could escalate to $95 million if Hill becomes the starting quarterback. The deal includes $22 million in guaranteed money. Hill was active for...
NFL
Yardbarker

Adam Trautman Out 4-6 Weeks with MCL Sprain

The injury hits just keep coming for the Saints, as the latest one is tight end Adam Trautman. According to a Monday report by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Trautman will be sidelined 4-6 weeks with a MCL sprain suffered in Sunday's loss to the Eagles. This was the play that Trautman...
NFL
FanSided

Adam Trautman finally showed glimpses of potential for Saints

After a very bad start to his NFL career, New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman finally had the kind of game that fans were waiting for. It was a glorious sight for fans, who were waiting to see the former third-round pick show what made him a Day 2 selection just a year ago.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints TE Adam Trautman goes down before Bills meeting

The Buffalo Bills will not face the New Orleans Saints with their No. 1 tight end on Thanksgiving. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday, Adam Trautman will miss a month or more with a knee injury. Of course, that means within a few days he’s not going to be ready to play in Week 12 so Trautman is out for Thursday’s matchup:
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

Fleur-de-Links, November 23: Saints tight end suffers MCL injury

In the Saints estimated injury report, Alvin Kamara, Ryan Ramczyk, Adam Trautman, Marcus Davenport, Tanoh Kpassagnon, and Landon Carter were all out. Adam Trautman suffered an MCL sprain and is expected to miss over a month of games. Rumors indicate that Drew Brees is interested in teaming up with chef...
NFL
Daily Herald

Saints move Trautman, Young to injured reserve

METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints have placed tight end Adam Trautman and rookie offensive lineman Landon Young on injured reserve. Trautman injured his knee and Young hurt his foot during Sunday's loss to the Eagles in Philadelphia. Trautman was hurt while making a catch during what was his best game yet this season. He has five catches against the Eagles for 58 yards and a touchdown.
NFL
crescentcitysports.com

Saints-Bills Injury Reports: Ingram and Davenport miss practice, Trautman and Young to reserve/injured list

Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Tuesday’s Injury Report for the team’s Week 12 game against the Buffalo Bills. In addition, the Saints made several roster moves, including placing a pair of most recent starters in Adam Trautman and left tackle Landon Young on the Reserve/Injured list. Both were hurt in the game against Philadelphia last Sunday.
NFL
Fox News

Allen throws for 4 TDs as Bills beat hobbled Saints, 31-6

Josh Allen passed for 260 yards and four touchdowns, Buffalo's defense stifled New Orleans' short-handed offense and the Bills rolled to a 31-6 victory Thursday night that sent the injury-ravaged Saints to their fourth straight loss. Tight end Dawson Knox caught two TD passes, giving him a franchise-best seven TDs...
NFL
News 4 Buffalo

4 Observations: Bills cruise past Saints 31-6

(WIVB) – The Bills celebrated Thanksgiving with a bounce back win over the Saints to improve to 7-4 on the season. Josh Allen tossed 4 touchdown passes in the win. The Bills defense put together a strong performance, limiting the Saints offense to just 190 total yards, 12 1st downs and no points until the 4th quarter. […]
NFL
WAFB

WAFB

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy