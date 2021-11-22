ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kirk Cousins Thinks He Was Too Aggressive Against the Packers. Mike Zimmer Disagrees

By Will Ragatz
InsideTheVikings
InsideTheVikings
 4 days ago

Kirk Cousins' newfound aggressiveness pushing the ball downfield over the past two weeks has led to a pair of massive, season-saving victories for the Minnesota Vikings.

Cousins completed 49 of 72 passes for 634 yards and five touchdowns in wins over the Chargers and Packers. That was a product of limiting the incessant checkdowns that were holding the Vikings' offense back for much of this season and instead, airing the ball out to Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, who make up arguably the best wide receiver duo in the NFL.

Jefferson, in particular, has benefited from this shift in approach. After recording just five combined catches for 90 yards on nine targets in the Vikings' losses to the Cowboys and Ravens, the 22-year-old superstar has racked up 17 catches for 312 yards on 21 targets over the past two games. That's the most prolific two-game stretch of Jefferson's young career, and the most yardage in a two-game stretch by any Vikings receiver since 2009. Jefferson is proving to be at least a top-five receiver in the NFL and needs to be utilized as such.

Cousins entered that Chargers game 30th among NFL quarterbacks in average depth of target at 6.8 yards and 35th in air yards relative to the line to gain for a first down. Long known as a quarterback who strictly takes what the defense is giving him, his reluctance to throw the ball into harms way and trust his star wideouts to make plays was working in the sense that he wasn't turning the ball over — Cousins still has just two interceptions on the season — but it was also handicapping the Vikings' offense in a major way. First-year coordinator Klint Kubiak and the offensive line were also responsible for the unit's struggles, but at the end of the day, Cousins was the one electing to repeatedly throw short of the sticks to Tyler Conklin and C.J. Ham.

Cousins' numbers against the Chargers weren't revolutionary; his average depth of target was barely above his season average at 7.2 yards in that victory. But what he did that was so important was trust Jefferson to go up and make spectacular catches even when he appeared to be covered. Then, against the Packers, Cousins really let it rip. He posted season-highs in average depth of target (11 yards per attempt) and air yards to the sticks, throwing an average of 3.1 yards past the line to gain. He still took the quick, easy completions when they were there, but Cousins looked to the intermediate and deep areas of the field more than he had in any previous game this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pfyZp_0d4KYjeA00

The concerning thing is what the Vikings' veteran quarterback said afterwards. Cousins was asked about a contested throw to Thielen on the game-winning drive and if that was an example of letting his receivers make a play. Instead of talking about how the approach worked out, Cousins mentioned that he thought he was too aggressive on that play and several others.

"I could kind of point to a half dozen throws there that were too aggressive and I could argue that that’s one of them, and I don’t think you want to live doing that," Cousins said. "I think that we got away with it a couple times. I keep saying the [phrase] razor’s edge but that’s a play where it’s an example of it. The difference between him catching that and making the play he did and it going the other way [on an interception] is very small.

"Tyler Conklin did a great job on his route winning on that play and so I’ve got to go back and look at it and say, ‘How can we give Adam a better chance to create separation?’ Maybe a different route concept for me to give to him and then even what took me there, should I work with Tyler instead? And so you’re hard on yourself working through all that because you don’t want to live in a world throwing the ball into a covered player and crossing your fingers. You don’t want to live in that world. There’s a time and a place for it but you also want to be a smart football player."

Cousins also denied that there was a concerted effort to throw the ball deep in the first place.

"More what the defense is doing," he explained. "A lot of quarter shells, lower safeties, had chances to get behind them. We’ve got some other looks where people are really keeping things in front of them and that’s a very different thought process."

It's true that there is a balance to be found when it comes to being aggressive but still being smart, and it's true that defensive coverages influence where you can go with the ball. You don't want a quarterback to be reckless, and Cousins has been a quality starter in the NFL for as long as he has because he generally can find that balance.

He was lucky to emerge from this game without any interceptions, and he knows that. There was one in the red zone on a miscommunication with Jefferson that was negated by a roughing the passer call, a deep ball to Thielen that Thielen had to break up, and a critical one on the final drive that was overturned on review because Darnell Savage didn't complete the catch through the ground. As Cousins mentions, that throw to Thielen also could've been picked off if Rasul Douglas didn't overrun the route.

But here's the thing: that's OK! It's important to learn from those plays and figure out what you could have done differently. For example, on the final overturned interception, Cousins said he should've thrown the ball higher and farther so Jefferson would've been the only one with a chance to make a play on it.

However, the response to those near-interceptions can't be to cut back on the aggressiveness altogether and go back to dinking and dunking. You never want interceptions to happen — especially not in big late-game moments — but if they're a byproduct of a continued effort to give Jefferson and Thielen opportunities at big plays, that's a trade-off no one would possibly be upset about.

That includes Vikings head coach, Mike Zimmer, who disagrees with Cousins' assessment that he was too aggressive against Green Bay.

"I thought he made some great decisions," Zimmer said on Monday. "He might be talking about the one he threw [deep] to Adam and Adam broke up it up. But I want him to keep doing it like he's doing it. He can't second-guess himself. If he throws an interception, that's life. You keep going for the jugular, it's gonna open up a lot of other areas in the running game, it's going to open up other players. We just gotta keep being that way."

Zimmer is right. Cousins unlocking a bit of his inner Case Keenum has been critical to the Vikings turning their season around over the past two weeks, and it has to remain a big part of the offense going forward. He obviously should continue doing what has worked his entire career: going through progressions, reading the defense, and making smart decisions. But if the Vikings are going to stay hot and make a run to the playoffs, Cousins also needs to keep pushing the ball downfield and trusting his elite receivers to reward him.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Mike Zimmer Is Dating Model Katarina Miketin

Model Katarina Miketin has confirmed she and Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer are in a relationship. The pair were rumored to be dating last fall, but she has now confirmed they are a couple. Zimmer is 65, while Miketin is 40. Miketin was recently a Maxim Australia cover girl:
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers running back lost for the season

The Green Bay Packers received some terrible news on Friday morning. Running back Kylin Hill is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The gruesome injury happened on a kickoff return collision with running back Jonathan Ward, and both players were carted off the field.
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers News

The Green Bay Packers learned on Wednesday that starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2020 MVP tested positive for COVID-19 and is not vaccinated, meaning he’ll miss this weekend’s match-up and be forced to quarantine for the next 10 days. Although much...
NFL
On3.com

Former Packers quarterback signs on to Indianapolis practice squad

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Names 1 Player He’s Grown Extremely Close With

Aaron Rodgers’ return to Green Bay was a happy one on Sunday. The Packers shut out the Seahawks, 17-0, at Lambeau Field on a snowy Sunday afternoon in Green Bay. This was Rodgers’ first game back since getting ruled out for a positive COVID-19 test. Following the game, Rodgers received...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Chargers#Cowboys
The Spun

Packers Announce New Injury For Star WR Davante Adams

Last week, Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was dealing with a shoulder injury. Fast forward a week later, and the All-Pro is now nursing a different injury. Adams was officially listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. The official injury report indicates that he’s dealing with an ankle injury.
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Packers QB Jordan Love

Jordan Love will make the first start of his NFL career on Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Packers second-year quarterback will start in place of Aaron Rodgers, who’s out due to a positive COVID-19 test. Love was surprised by what happened with Rodgers, though he’s ready to go on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Mike Zimmer Says Vikings Player Hospitalized After Going to ER Because of COVID-19

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer told reporters one of the team's players went to the emergency room Tuesday night because of symptoms from COVID-19. Zimmer explained the player, who is vaccinated, remains hospitalized but is in stable condition. He also said 29 members of the organization are now in...
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers place key linebacker on COVID-19 list

The Green Bay Packers have dealt with injuries and COVID issues nearly every week this season, so as each Sunday approaches, it’s toss up for Matt LaFleur and his staff to see who can take the field. In the latest surprising blow, the Packers announced on Wednesday that linebacker Jonathan...
NFL
ESPN

Minnesota Vikings DE Everson Griffen refuses to leave home after firing weapon

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings and the Minnetrista Police Department are dealing with an ongoing situation involving defensive end Everson Griffen, who has refused to come out of his residence after making a series of disturbing posts on Instagram earlier Wednesday morning claiming that someone was in his home trying to kill him.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins’ defiant move vs. Packers that pissed off Kliff Kingsbury

The Arizona Cardinals were one play away from staying perfect in their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers. But alas, it was not meant to be. One player who clearly gave his all, maybe even more than he should have, was Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The three-time All-Pro selection had been dealing with a hamstring injury that’s kept him out of practice all week, but still managed to start the contest.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Crushing Aaron Jones News

The Green Bay Packers might be without star running back Aaron Jones for a while. Jones, the Packers star running back, fell to the ground in pain following an injury in the second half of Sunday evening’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. The Green Bay running back appears to have...
NFL
Pioneer Press

Frustrated Mike Zimmer resigned to Vikings’ COVID issues

After losing two starters who tested positive for COVID-19 for Sunday’s overtime loss at Baltimore, the Vikings placed two reserves on the reserve/COVID list Monday: linebacker Ryan Connelly and practice squad tackle Timon Parris. Starting safety Harrison Smith and starting center Garrett Bradbury missed the Vikings’ 34-31 loss to the...
NFL
InsideTheVikings

InsideTheVikings

Minneapolis, MN
107
Followers
459
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheVikings is a FanNation channel that is dedicated to covering the Minnesota Vikings

Comments / 0

Community Policy