Law

'We're under real threat': Rev. Al Sharpton calls for 'clear' gun laws

MSNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRev. Al Sharpton reflects on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, and looks ahead...

www.msnbc.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Ahmaud Arbery Trial: Defense Attorney Apologizes For Calling Out Al Sharpton

Following his controversial comments in the courtroom this week, an attorney handling one of the defendants in the Ahmaud Arbery case is issuing an apology. We recently reported on lawyer Kevin Gough addressing the court after recognizing that Reverand Al Sharpton was attending the trial with Arbery's relatives. The family of the slain 25-year-old has been in close contact with Black leaders, specifically those working in civil rights efforts, but Gough alleged that Sharpton's appearance in the courtroom was to intimidate the jury.
Al Sharpton
fox13news.com

'It's freedom of speech': Florida couple launches legal battle over Trump banner fines

Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. - A Florida couple is waging a legal battle with a Panhandle county over prohibited banners showing support for former President Donald Trump. Walton County officials say the large "Trump Won" and "Let's Go Brandon" banners on the balcony of the home of Marvin and Paige Peavy violate local sign ordinances. A fine of $50 a day is being assessed.
First Coast News

Rev. Al Sharpton, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and hundreds of others host rally, march in Brunswick amid trial for 3 men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (Note: The video above is from previous related story.) Hundreds of high-profile religious and civil rights leaders were Brunswick Thursday to support the family of Ahmaud Arbery as the three men on trial for murder in the shooting death of the 25-year-old continues. On the tenth day...
fox5atlanta.com

Ahmaud Arbery's family, Rev. Al Sharpton emerge from courthouse following guilty verdicts

Wanda Cooper-Jones, the mother of Ahmaud Arbery, left the Glynn County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon hand-in-hand with her attorneys and the Rev. Al Sharpton, whose presence along with other Black pastors sparked controversy inside and outside the courthouse. Sharpton led the family, lawyers and people gathered outside of the Glynn County Courthouse in a prayer.
MSNBC

Brittany Packnett Cunningham: Arbery guilty verdicts are the very least we're owed

Social justice activist Brittany Packnett Cunningham joins Jonathan Capehart to react to three men being convicted for Ahmaud Arbery’s murder. She also contends that conservatives are praising Kyle Rittenhouse in order "to create another statue to stand at that altar of white supremacy that they can worship and that they can learn from."Nov. 25, 2021.
The Herald News

Opinion: Jim Jordan thinks he's attacking Biden, but he's really attacking our democracy

The Herald News on Monday, Nov. 22, ran an opinion piece by Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio which was pure propaganda. The title of the essay, “Parents spoke up for their kids. Then the Feds stepped in,” told us immediately what the tone would be: conflict between parents and the Federal government. As though the government were some alien power at odds with parents. As though parents in a democratic society were not part of the government. Instead of referring to “the government,” we might better say “we the people.” It is our government, established in accordance with our Constitution.
Business Insider

Rep. Cori Bush calls for expulsion of House Republicans who offered Kyle Rittenhouse an internship, says her job feels 'more and more dangerous' every day

Rep. Cori Bush said in a tweet that every day working in Congress feels increasingly dangerous. Rep. Paul Gosar and two other House Republicans have offered Kyle Rittenhouse an internship. Bush called for Gosar's expulsion last week over a violent tweet that he was later censured over. On Saturday, Rep....
