ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

GA-TopRaces-Glance-Sum

By The Associated Press
Dothan Eagle
 5 days ago

The following are TEST returns. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press....

dothaneagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dothan Eagle

Georgia Daybook

Associated Press Georgia Daybook for Sunday, Nov. 28. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover. Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Georgia bureau is reachable at 404-522-8971. Send daybook...
POLITICS
wisconsinrightnow.com

Who Failed to Protect Us From Darrell Brooks? We Name Names

Our criminal justice leaders are supposed to protect us. They failed. It’s not just John Chisholm’s fault Darrell E Brooks was allowed to prey on more victims. There are several people to blame. In this exclusive investigation, WE NAME NAMES. The national outrage over the fact Darrell E Brooks was...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Tom Stevenson

The Omicron Variant Could Be In Florida Already

Nearly two years into the pandemic and, although things have improved, the threat from the virus still remains. This became ever clearer with the news of a new variant of concern, Omicron, originating in South Africa. While there is still a lot to be learnt about the variant, what we do know is that it's outcompeting the Delta variant in areas of South Africa and has significant mutations which could lead to immune escape.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npd#Precincts#Ga Topraces Glance Sum#Ap
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Smallest State in America

The United States is the fourth largest country in the world, based on square mileage of 3,618,783. That puts it behind Russia, Canada, and China. The 50 states that make up the country vary considerably in size. Alaska takes up 17% of the area of the United States. Thirteen states each cover less than 1% […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
rolling out

Meek Mill takes issue with Kyle Rittenhouse’s hero status

Kyle Rittenhouse has been making the rounds after being found not guilty of murder after he fatally shot two people and injured a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. Rittenhouse stopped by Fox News and interviewed with Tucker Carson. Now GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill this week to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the 18-year-old.
CONGRESS & COURTS
PLANetizen

Update: Coronavirus Vaccination Litigation against Biden Administration

"The Biden administration on Tuesday asked a federal appeals court to reinstate its coronavirus vaccination or testing requirement for private businesses 'as soon as possible' and to get rid of an earlier ruling that has temporarily blocked one of the White House’s signature policies, set to take effect in January, writes Ann E. Marimow, legal affairs reporter for The Washington Post on Nov. 23.
U.S. POLITICS
bigblueunbiased.com

Americans seek $2,000 surprise stimulus check after Thanksgiving

Many Americans are appealing to the US government on social media for a $2000 stimulus check after Thanksgiving. While arguing for the need for another stimulus package, the people pointed out that a majority of 35 million families are set to lose their Child Tax Credit cash in just three weeks.
BUSINESS
Dothan Eagle

Deep South News Digest, 2 pm update

Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up for select Deep South stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP's complete coverage of Deep South and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to:
POLITICS
Dothan Eagle

More questions than answers

A news item in a recent edition of the Dothan Eagle on Week in Review page is a perfect example of those making decisions in government and government-related functions who are totally misinformed about national events or who intentionally ignore those events. The item referred to appeared under the heading, “United States reopens borders,” and is reproduced as follows:
DOTHAN, AL
bigblueunbiased.com

Several states, cities to give stimulus checks before Christmas

People who have suffered from the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic can expect financial assistance from many state and local governments before Christmas, according to reports. Americans are set to receive cash as either a stimulus check or as part of the universal basic income. Let’s go through the...
POLITICS
Dothan Eagle

Florida Daybook

Associated Press Florida Daybook for Saturday, Nov. 27. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover. Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Miami bureau is reachable at 305-594-5825. Send daybook...
DOTHAN, AL
Reuters

U.S. braces for Omicron, prepares for African country travel ban

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. health officials on Sunday said they were preparing for the likely appearance of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, with restrictions set to begin on Monday against travelers from eight southern African countries. “Inevitably, it will be here,” although no cases have been detected yet, the nation’s...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy