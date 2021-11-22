GA-TopRaces-Glance-Sum

Associated Press Georgia Daybook for Sunday, Nov. 28. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover. Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Georgia bureau is reachable at 404-522-8971. Send daybook...
Buttigieg is being openly discussed a potential Biden successor in the West Wing, per Politico. Some staffers of color feel that the chatter is a slight to Vice President Harris, per the report. Buttigieg this week on NBC's "Meet the Press" emphasized his strong work relationship with Harris. When Pete...
Our criminal justice leaders are supposed to protect us. They failed. It’s not just John Chisholm’s fault Darrell E Brooks was allowed to prey on more victims. There are several people to blame. In this exclusive investigation, WE NAME NAMES. The national outrage over the fact Darrell E Brooks was...
Nearly two years into the pandemic and, although things have improved, the threat from the virus still remains. This became ever clearer with the news of a new variant of concern, Omicron, originating in South Africa. While there is still a lot to be learnt about the variant, what we do know is that it's outcompeting the Delta variant in areas of South Africa and has significant mutations which could lead to immune escape.
Two Democratic senators threatening to derail Joe Biden’s agenda have been condemned by anti-corruption watchdogs for accepting a flood of money from Republican and corporate donors. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema present the last hurdle to the US president’s social spending and climate package after it was passed by Democrats...
The United States is the fourth largest country in the world, based on square mileage of 3,618,783. That puts it behind Russia, Canada, and China. The 50 states that make up the country vary considerably in size. Alaska takes up 17% of the area of the United States. Thirteen states each cover less than 1% […]
President Biden’s Department of Transportation is being slammed on social media over a meme promoting his Build Back Better agenda with some people accusing the department of improperly lobbying. The meme, posted by the Department of Transportation on Friday, is in the form of a popular meme format where a...
Kyle Rittenhouse has been making the rounds after being found not guilty of murder after he fatally shot two people and injured a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. Rittenhouse stopped by Fox News and interviewed with Tucker Carson. Now GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill this week to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the 18-year-old.
"The Biden administration on Tuesday asked a federal appeals court to reinstate its coronavirus vaccination or testing requirement for private businesses 'as soon as possible' and to get rid of an earlier ruling that has temporarily blocked one of the White House’s signature policies, set to take effect in January, writes Ann E. Marimow, legal affairs reporter for The Washington Post on Nov. 23.
Many Americans are appealing to the US government on social media for a $2000 stimulus check after Thanksgiving. While arguing for the need for another stimulus package, the people pointed out that a majority of 35 million families are set to lose their Child Tax Credit cash in just three weeks.
A news item in a recent edition of the Dothan Eagle on Week in Review page is a perfect example of those making decisions in government and government-related functions who are totally misinformed about national events or who intentionally ignore those events. The item referred to appeared under the heading, “United States reopens borders,” and is reproduced as follows:
The U.S. Department of Transportation determined JetBlue Airways and Southwest Airlines violated federal law when they refused to grant a disabled Virginia man mask exemptions, a win for Americans with medical conditions battling the airlines over their extremely restrictive policies on face coverings. DOT found JetBlue violated the Air Carrier...
People who have suffered from the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic can expect financial assistance from many state and local governments before Christmas, according to reports. Americans are set to receive cash as either a stimulus check or as part of the universal basic income. Let’s go through the...
More than $3 billion in funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act awaited New Mexico counties, said Eddy County’s Public and Government Affairs Director.
“It’s uncertain how that money will be divided out from the State to the local communities,” said Jerry Fanning during the Nov. 16 Eddy County Board of County Commissioners...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. health officials on Sunday said they were preparing for the likely appearance of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, with restrictions set to begin on Monday against travelers from eight southern African countries. “Inevitably, it will be here,” although no cases have been detected yet, the nation’s...
If you’re struggling to pay rent, you are not alone. Thousands of Americans across the country have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, making it tough to make ends meet and pay their rent. There may be a solution: rental assistance. How does rental assistance work?. There are rental...
