TUSCALOOSA —- There was a time Alabama rosters were heavily in-state with regional accents. They grew up either living the Iron Bowl or feeling the energy from nearby. The age of national recruiting has widened its borders to now include a punter from Australia so these are different times in this very personal rivalry. Two of those Crimson Tide stars who came from outside the state spoke to the press Monday and, independently, described finding the eureka moment in the same non-scientific testing grounds – at Walmart.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO