Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore and Councilman Andre Dickens, who are in a runoff at the end of the month to see who will become the city's next mayor, will likely be the ones tasked with overhauling the 911 system to ensure an outage never happens again. A water leak is to blame for slow or no calls going through to the 911 call center the other week.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 12 DAYS AGO