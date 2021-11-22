2021 Ganesville Living Holiday Magazine

Ushering in the holiday season, Casita Maria, in partnership with Urban Health Plan, the Southern Boulevard BID, Bronx Community Board 2, and Hunts Point Community Partnership, will present a Holiday Parranda on Friday, December 03, 2021, from 03:00 to 04:30 p.m. Performing artists Dr. Drum with BombaYo will sing traditional Aguinaldos in keeping with parranda custom. Starting at the Hunts Point Library, a two float procession will travel to Urban Health Plan and back, ending with a holiday tree lighting and performance from the Casita Maria Children’s Choir at 05:00 p.m. in the St. Athanasius Church Courtyard.
