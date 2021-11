There is plenty in the news these days about the financial challenges surrounding health care. Consumer out-of-pocket spending on health care jumped 10% in 2021, a trend that is expected to continue at that growth rate for at least the next five years. At the same time, rural health care systems like Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) are struggling as declining reimbursement rates and disproportionate funding levels make it challenging to meet the needs of the rural communities they serve. This is why we see an emerging emphasis on philanthropy in the growth and financial strategies of community-based health care organizations. A strong health care system is part of the economic foundation of a community, often the major employer and a major contributor to the tax base. But the economic vitality of rural health care providers today is at risk like never before.

