North Carolina finished the year with a record of 6-6 with a 34-30 loss to in-state rival North Carolina State on Friday night. With under three minutes left in the game, North Carolina kicked a field goal to go up nine points, rather than go for it and run the clock out. After the game, head coach Mack Brown was asked if he considered going for it or if the decision was always to kick.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO