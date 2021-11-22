Ask The Vet: How long can shelter dogs take to feel comfortable?
By JULIANNE MILLER
Arizona Daily Sun
6 days ago
Q: I just adopted an older dog from the shelter, and I have had him for about two weeks. We do not know where he came from or how he was treated prior to us adopting him. My question is, how long can it take for a dog to acclimate to...
Having a dog is excellent for your health. For at least half of the roughly 50,000 years that modern humans have existed, it’s been with dogs wagging by our side. And long before we started breeding dogs specifically as companions—from manicured lapdogs to professionally trained service dogs—their survival depended on being finely attuned to the moods and behaviors of the humans they joined on hunts. In the course of domestication, dogs became natural support systems for humans.
A non-profit humane organization dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of homeless dogs, has several dogs for adoption. This precious duo lost the only home and person they have ever known which is why they are here with us. They are 12 years old and are bonded so they will only be placed in a home together. They both love walks, still play with toys and have fit right in here with our other little dogs. They sleep together curled up in a chair at night and we can only imagine they are dreaming of their forever home. Chocolate does need to lose a little bit of weight and is taking a daily supplement to bring her liver levels down. We are hopeful with the proper diet and exercise she will not need the medication in the future. Please consider welcoming this sweet senior pair into your life.
In a time of tragedy, Annie was adopted from a shelter as a puppy and provided comfort. Annie, now 10, is a white German shepherd and Labrador retriever mix owned by Juan and Robyn Penuelas. Before the couple's marriage, Robyn was devastated by the murder of a cousin whom she was close to and had lived with from time to time.
Aside from sickness and injury, it’s not always obvious when your pup needs a visit to the veterinarian, especially when it comes to regular checkups. Pet parents hear about the importance of staying on top of these visits, but many are left wondering, “How often should I take my dog to the vet?”
There are many people who consider their canine pet as one of the family, and dogs do indeed become a vital part of the household for many. When you get a dog, it is important that you take the responsibility of caring for your pet seriously, and this means considering things such as pet insurance, proper nutrition, exercise, and healthcare. You naturally want your dog to lead a happy and healthy life, and there are various ways in which you can help to achieve this.
Meet Embra, a sweet 7-month-old kitten looking for her forever home. Embra is a beautiful kitten, she has a ringed multicolored tail with a little white patch at the end of it. She can be shy at first but once she warms up she is such a love. Embra loves...
KANSAS CITY, Missouri - An animal shelter in Kansas City, Missouri says it's taken in more than 80 puppies and adult dogs from an Iowa breeder who was shut down. And dozens more are expected. The Iowa breeder, who has multiple properties, agreed to surrender more than 500 dogs on...
By now, we’ve all heard about hero service dogs who help patients through the difficulties of cancer treatment. There are physical and emotional benefits to spending some time with dogs while you’re undergoing significant medical treatment. This is why it’s increasingly popular for patients to participate in animal visiting programs,...
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — The Tewksbury Police Department is holding a contest for students to help name a puppy who is training to become a comfort dog for the department. Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus said the department has been working with Monadnock Labradoodles, a small dog breeder in southern New Hampshire, to find an appropriate young puppy to serve as a partner for School Resource Officer Eric Hanley.
My name is Skye. I had a pretty rough life before coming to the shelter. I was terrified of everyone and everything. I am so happy living here and have been thrilled to call Coconino Humane my home for the past year. The staff and volunteers love me very much, but it's time for me to find a home of my very own.
In an ideal world, you could spend all of your time with your dog, but unfortunately, that’s not the case for most people. Don’t fret, though, because you can always keep an eye on your canine companion to ensure the pup’s safety with a pet monitoring camera, whether you’re around the block or thousands of miles away.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS – Florida residents will be able to pre-register for a randomly assigned 30-minute adoption time slot for the upcoming Clay County Adoption event to be scheduled soon at the Clay County Fairgrounds. Anyone interested in adopting any of the 266 animals seized during a raid at an...
Black and White Wall Mounted TelephoneRodnae Productions. Hey SSS. I am not writing for someone to tell if I am right or wrong, but rather I just want to see other people's point of view on the matter. I, unfortunately, got into some trouble a few years back and was sentenced to state jail for fourteen months at The Lucille Plane State Jail in Texas. I had three children at the time, so my parents and father of my kids were the guardians during my sentence. It was hard to be in jail, especially during the holidays because all l could do was think about my children and miss them. My family would send me letters, pictures, and money. I would also call home occasionally with the opportunity to speak to everyone at once. One day, about seven months into my sentence, after I received a letter during a mail call, I knew my world was ruined beyond my current situation being at rock bottom. My father had written me a letter breaking the news that my sister was pregnant with her first child and it was my boyfriend who fathered the child. She claimed to be in love with him and was set on having the child. I must have cried harder than I had ever cried in my life. I rushed to a cell block payphone to call home. My mother tried to calm me down and tried to reason with me saying that I must forgive my sister. I had no understanding. My father on the other hand sided with me, and could forcibly be heard asking my sister how could she do this to me? you can only imagine that my time had just become a little harder. With my authorization, my father picked my children up and kept them for the remainder of my time. After my release, there was nothing I felt needed to be said to either party. I had used the remainder of my time to cope and accept what I was returning home to. My sister indeed had the baby, and I in return do not communicate with her or my children's father. It has been about six years since this happened and my parents have reached out and asked me to consider participating in a family gathering that involves my sister. I have declined and told them that I will visit after the festivities when they returned home or that they were welcome to join my household in our festivities. My mother is arguing that it's time to let bygones be bygones and I disagree. I am the type to never disrespect parents but it's really starting to make me mad. How would you move forward after something like this? -#2045678.
Comments / 0