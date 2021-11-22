ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

AFR 11-22-2021 Hour 2 | Eli Ricks enters transfer portal

1045espn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn hour two of After Further Review, Matt reacts to Eli Ricks’ decision to...

1045espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
107 JAMZ

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Another FBS head coach has been fired, bringing total to 15 this season

The coaching carousel will add another stop to the list during this college football season. Louisiana Tech is firing coach Skip Holtz after the season finale on Saturday against host Rice, according to reporter Brett McMurphy:. This marks the 15th vacancy this season:. Holtz has coached at Louisiana Tech since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

NFL Hall Of Famer Passed Away This Morning

NFL Hall of Famer Curley Culp passed away early this morning, according to a statement released by his family. The legendary nose tackle’s wife, Collette Bloom Culp, shared a message of her husband’s passing on his Twitter account Saturday. “On behalf of our family and with a broken heart, I...
NFL
On3.com

Cowboys ejected player takes shot at refs following controversial call

A Dallas Cowboys’ player that was ejected earlier in the game took a shot at the officials from the locker room after a controversial pass interference call. Rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph was ejected alongside Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer, and Joseph expressed how upset he was with a late pass interference call while not on the field.
NFL
fox16.com

Arkansas Running Back Enters Transfer Portal

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior running back Josh Oglesby has entered the transfer portal. Oglesby, who is also a member of the track team at Arkansas, has played in two games this season carrying the ball four times for 19 yards. He missed the 2020 season after injuring his foot in preseason camp. He was a sprinter with the track team.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To National Anthem From Bears-Lions Game

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown. Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afr#Saints#New Orleans#Fox#American Football#Fox 8#Eagles#Lsu#Tigers
On3.com

Green Bay Packers place key linebacker on COVID-19 list

The Green Bay Packers have dealt with injuries and COVID issues nearly every week this season, so as each Sunday approaches, it’s toss up for Matt LaFleur and his staff to see who can take the field. In the latest surprising blow, the Packers announced on Wednesday that linebacker Jonathan...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Georgia QB reportedly entering transfer portal again

Georgia Football coverage presented by — Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback D’Wan Mathis appears to be on the move again. According to Rivals’ OwlScoop.com, Mathis has entered the transfer portal again. Mathis had left Georgia for Temple after spending the first 2 seasons of his college football career at UGA (2019-20).
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin football: CB Deron Harrell enters the transfer portal

On Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that Wisconsin Badgers senior cornerback Deron Harrell (Denver, Colo.) will be entering the transfer portal. Arriving at UW back in 2016, Harrell has fallen out of the rotation for cornerbacks, having been passed by multiple younger players, and hasn’t appeared in a game yet this season after suffering a season ending leg injury.
WISCONSIN STATE
thefocus.news

What does 'WCF' mean on the Detroit Lions jersey?

You might have noticed the Detroit Lions have the initials ‘WCF’ on their jerseys during NFL games, but what does it mean? Who does it honour and when did it first appear?. After 11 games in the 2021 season, the Detroit Lions are still awaiting their first win of the NFL campaign.
NFL
TideSports.com

Alabama football receiver Xavier Williams enters transfer portal

Alabama football receiver Xavier Williams has entered the transfer portal, The Tuscaloosa News confirmed Friday. Williams has not played this season because of what Nick Saban said in the preseason was a medical issue. "Without saying what, he is medically not going to play this year," Saban said on Aug....
ALABAMA STATE
Houston Chronicle

Houston freshman QB Maddox Kopp to enter transfer portal

University of Houston freshman quarterback Maddox Kopp said Sunday that he plans to enter the transfer portal. “I want to thank the University of Houston for everything the past year,” Kopp wrote on Twitter. “After talking with my family, the best decision for me Is to move on and enter the transfer portal.”
HOUSTON, TX
albuquerquenews.net

Eat this: Nachos fly as wild women's brawl erupts at NFL game

People celebrate Thanksgiving in different ways and when it comes to some fans of the Dallas Cowboys, apparently that involves getting into a brawl with concession stand employees. 'America's Team', as they are known, were one of the hottest teams in the National Football League just a couple of weeks...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy