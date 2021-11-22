AFR 11-22-2021 Hour 2 | Eli Ricks enters transfer portal

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
The coaching carousel will add another stop to the list during this college football season. Louisiana Tech is firing coach Skip Holtz after the season finale on Saturday against host Rice, according to reporter Brett McMurphy:. This marks the 15th vacancy this season:. Holtz has coached at Louisiana Tech since...
The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL Hall of Famer Curley Culp passed away early this morning, according to a statement released by his family. The legendary nose tackle’s wife, Collette Bloom Culp, shared a message of her husband’s passing on his Twitter account Saturday. “On behalf of our family and with a broken heart, I...
A Dallas Cowboys’ player that was ejected earlier in the game took a shot at the officials from the locker room after a controversial pass interference call. Rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph was ejected alongside Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer, and Joseph expressed how upset he was with a late pass interference call while not on the field.
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior running back Josh Oglesby has entered the transfer portal. Oglesby, who is also a member of the track team at Arkansas, has played in two games this season carrying the ball four times for 19 yards. He missed the 2020 season after injuring his foot in preseason camp. He was a sprinter with the track team.
On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown. Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.
Lamar Jackson missed the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears due to an undisclosed illness, so it’s not a surprise why the team and its fanbase have expressed concerns about his condition heading to Week 12. Fortunately, though, it looks like Jackson is ready to return to...
The Green Bay Packers have dealt with injuries and COVID issues nearly every week this season, so as each Sunday approaches, it’s toss up for Matt LaFleur and his staff to see who can take the field. In the latest surprising blow, the Packers announced on Wednesday that linebacker Jonathan...
Georgia Football coverage presented by — Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback D’Wan Mathis appears to be on the move again. According to Rivals’ OwlScoop.com, Mathis has entered the transfer portal again. Mathis had left Georgia for Temple after spending the first 2 seasons of his college football career at UGA (2019-20).
Dave Aranda’s stance on leaving Baylor is becoming clear. Aranda is in his second season as Baylor’s head coach and has the Bears at 9-2. That’s a major turnaround from their 2-7 record a season ago. Thanks to his success this year, buttressed by the way his defense shut down...
On Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that Wisconsin Badgers senior cornerback Deron Harrell (Denver, Colo.) will be entering the transfer portal. Arriving at UW back in 2016, Harrell has fallen out of the rotation for cornerbacks, having been passed by multiple younger players, and hasn’t appeared in a game yet this season after suffering a season ending leg injury.
Former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops brought a flamethrower to a discussion about the Sooners’ rivalry with Oklahoma State. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State occupy the same region, so their rivalry is backed in. The problem is it hasn’t exactly been competitive over the years. The Sooners’ rivalry with Texas has...
You might have noticed the Detroit Lions have the initials ‘WCF’ on their jerseys during NFL games, but what does it mean? Who does it honour and when did it first appear?. After 11 games in the 2021 season, the Detroit Lions are still awaiting their first win of the NFL campaign.
Another hit for the LSU Tigers. On Monday it was reported by Sam Spiegelman of Rivals that Eli Ricks is entering the transfer portal. Ricks was the No. 2 cornerback of the 2020 class and No. 14 overall according to the 247Sports composite rankings. In 2020 he led the team in interceptions as a freshman.
For the past few weeks, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley has been linked to the LSU job opening. Though he’s given no indication that he’s heading to Baton Rouge, LSU fans are all in on this hypothetical scenario. When asked about the LSU rumors last week, Riley shot down the...
Alabama football receiver Xavier Williams has entered the transfer portal, The Tuscaloosa News confirmed Friday. Williams has not played this season because of what Nick Saban said in the preseason was a medical issue. "Without saying what, he is medically not going to play this year," Saban said on Aug....
University of Houston freshman quarterback Maddox Kopp said Sunday that he plans to enter the transfer portal. “I want to thank the University of Houston for everything the past year,” Kopp wrote on Twitter. “After talking with my family, the best decision for me Is to move on and enter the transfer portal.”
People celebrate Thanksgiving in different ways and when it comes to some fans of the Dallas Cowboys, apparently that involves getting into a brawl with concession stand employees. 'America's Team', as they are known, were one of the hottest teams in the National Football League just a couple of weeks...
Comments / 0