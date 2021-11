Twenty years ago, even less, if you had said that boxing was in danger of being, or perhaps even was, no longer the most popular fight sport on earth, then you’d have been asked what you were smoking. Today, however, that is the reality. The sweet science is under direct attack from a two-pronged assault, one of which is happening in its own camp. What is even more galling for boxing fans is that everything is of its own making.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO