"So, this is a democracy?" Greenwich Ent. has released an official trailer for an acclaimed documentary film titled President, which first premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival this year and won a Special Jury Prize. It's the latest film from doc filmmaker Camilla Nielsson, director of the doc Democrats previously. This time she heads to Zimbabwe for an inside look at the country's 2018 election. A young and charismatic leader named Nelson Chamisa takes on the corrupt ruling party in Zimbabwe’s 2018 presidential election. Disputes over voter rolls, a compromised election commission, voter intimidation, and violence mount as election day nears. After decades of a corrupt government clinging to power using any tool available—legal or not—can a free, fair, and transparent election be truly possible? Nielsson's "President is a riveting & epic reminder that, while individuals and their specific ideals may differ, the fight for democracy is never-ending and of profound significance everywhere." This looks outstanding, filled with so much remarkable footage.

