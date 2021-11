Millions of Georgia Families Receive Fifth Round of Tax Cuts Today Thanks to President Biden and Georgia Democrats. Today, the families of 2.2 million children in Georgia will begin receiving the fifth installment of tax cuts from the Child Tax Credit program thanks to President Biden and Democrats’ American Rescue Plan — and no thanks to Georgia Republicans, who unanimously opposed the tax cuts. Senators Ossoff and Reverend Warnock joined Representatives Bishop, Bourdeaux, Johnson, McBath, Scott, and Williams to deliver one of the largest-ever single-year tax cuts for families with children in history, which experts predict will lift 171,000 children out of poverty in Georgia alone.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO